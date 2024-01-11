‘It’s beyond words’: Andy Farrell named British & Irish Lions coach for 2025 tour of Australia

Andy Farrell is the Lions head coach for the tour of Australia - British & Irish Lions

Andy Farrell declared it a “tremendous honour and privilege” to be unveiled as the new British and Irish Lions head coach for the invitational side’s tour of Australia in 2025.

Farrell, who has been Ireland head coach since 2019, will begin his new role in December of this year and is to confirm his wider Lions backroom staff “in due course”.

The 48-year-old, anointed as World Rugby’s coach of the year for 2023, has been involved in two previous Lions tours, overseeing defence on the trips to Australia in 2013 and to New Zealand four years later.

“It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to be named head coach of the British and Irish Lions,” said Farrell, who succeeds Warren Gatland. “I know how special Lions Tours are having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.



“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia. I also want to thank the Irish Rugby Football Union for their support in allowing me to accept this prestigious opportunity.



“The British & Irish Lions fan base is really special, uniting supporters from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and beyond. Mobilising that Sea of Red by creating a team that our fans can connect with and be proud of will be a key priority for me and will be crucial to our success.”

Lions announcement and press conference: As it happened

Some reaction

Well deserved and the right choice as Lions Head Coach - well done Andy Farrell. https://t.co/NaTVgqLsoF — Lawrence Dallaglio (@dallaglio8) January 11, 2024

Andy Farrell, Lions coach? Oh go on then. Already excited. pic.twitter.com/2oVVHaVHF5 — Nick Mullins (@andNickMullins) January 11, 2024

Important for the players to have fun, to enjoy it?

There’s a fine balance to be had here. You don’t have fun and enjoyment without tactical awareness. We need to put the right tools in front of them to express themselves. It’s getting the right tactics, facilities, environment to get them to be able to flourish. What makes it easy [to foster] the camaraderie and bonds is when you get the best of the best they are trying to learn off the people they’re competing against week in and week out and impress them. The respect is through the roof.

What's your style as a head coach?

It is what it is. It’s me being myself, trying to put across to the talented players I work with and am going to work with to let them flourish as they are, to let them express themselves. I need to make sure I’m allowing the talent to flourish. I’ll balance the two roles [Ireland and the Lions] by ensuring I give both roles everything. I’m graetful to the IRFU for this opportunity. I wouldn’t take on this role unless I could do both roles to the best of my ability

How will coaching the Liosn differ from Ireland?

The challenge is that there’s a blank canvas and an organisation in front of the organsiation that needs to be built. And that’s exciting for me. To build up a schedule, a back-room staff, a coaching team, a playing pool that is extremely talented, excites me.

What challenge are you expecting from Australia in their current predicament?

I know Australia more than most, their psyche, what it means to tour. I’ve grown up in Australia quite a bit as far as my career is concerned. I know what this means to them. We know it’s extra special for us on these shores but [for the opponents] it’s once every 12 years so as a player to be part of that is extra special. It’s a huge moment for Australia to be involved as players and to be at the top of your form and get picked has got to be extra special. I know that their journey over the past couple of years, that they need a bit of repair. But the candidates regarding who’s going to be in charge and me knowing the personnel and the quality of the athlete they have got. I know they’ll get it right because it means so much.

Assistant coaches?

I’m in no rush at all. There’s a long way to go. A lot of coaches starting in new roles and a lot of coaches will get better under pressure. [I’ll take the time] to sit back and watch to make sure we get the right people on board to help us lead this team. The Lions is the pinnacle for the players because after a World Cup, the next big things to aim for is to be picked for the Lions. It’s the best of the best. Players want to make sure they earn the respect of their peers [and those who built the tradition of the Lions]. For me to be part of it, you can imagine how much I’m bursting with pride to be part of it.

How long did it take you to say yes?

Straightaway, obviously. We had a conversation a couple of months ago and Ben laid out all the ramifications of what it involved but he didn’t have to do that because it’s a no-brainer.

On his approach ... is it hurt arena time again?

I’ve grown up since [the hurt arena]. It won’t be as dramatic [this time]. No film star roles from myself. Just making sure the team comes first.

Farrell's opening remarks

It means the world to me. To be thought of as a candidate is pretty special but to be chosen is magical. Being on a couple of tours already gives me the feel of what it’s about. For those of us lucky enough to go on tour or support the Lions from home, support what they stand for, for me it’s a special place. What [an honour] this is for me to be chosen. It’s beyond words. And I’d like to thank many people, Ben, the selection committee, Ieuan, but also the IRFU.

Ieuan Evans speaks

It’s such an exciting moment and I’m delighted to be here today. Forgive me some poignancy, we have lost iconic Lions over the last couple of months but particularly Malcolm Price and JPR Williams. The Lions shaped and defined me as a player but as a viewer also, inspiring me to play. When we lose significant people important to the affection of how the Lions are held, it’s nice to pay tibute. We should celebrate and take joy from their controbution. That’s what the Lions do, bring joy, unity, enjoyment.

Farrell is in the middle chair

But first he will be introduced by Ben Calveley and Ieuan Evans. The former says Farrell will take the Autumn Internationals with Ireland to gain even more experience of coaching against elite sides. and that it was a unanimous agreement to appoint Farrell.

Farrell's press conference is due to begin

But there’s a delay for photographs and well-wishes etc.

One man: clear vision

Hungry for more...



A new Head Coach with a clear mission: to win back-to-back Series with the Lions in Australia 🇦🇺 #Lions2025 pic.twitter.com/JJgzSU6fgY — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) January 11, 2024

Borthwick will not be on the Lions staff – but other England coaches can be

Steve Borthwick will not be available for consideration for the British and Irish Lions coaching team but his England assistants will be given the green light if they are selected by Andy Farrell, who will on Thursday be confirmed as the head coach for the tour of Australia next year. Farrell, the Ireland head coach, will become the first Englishman to take charge of the Lions since Sir Clive Woodward on the 2005 tour of New Zealand. Farrell will be presented at a press conference in London on Thursday. Among his first tasks will be to assemble a coaching team for the nine-game tour that includes three Test matches against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney in July and August next year.

Read Gavin’s exclusive here …

Farrell will sprak at his first press conference at 1pm

He has been filming interviews and doing the official photoshoots this morning at the HQ of Howden, Lions sponsor.

Andy Farrell is the Lions head coach for the tour of Australia in 2025 - Billy Stickland/INPHO/Shutterstock

Nepo? No way

Safe bet that there will be plenty of chatter over the next 18 months regarding whether Andy Farrell picks Owen for the 2025 tour. Worth pointing out that there's footage (from Lions Raw) of Andy suggesting that he'd pick Jonny Wilkinson over his son for the 2013 tour. Sound on: pic.twitter.com/LGsTXk5lAz — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) January 11, 2024

Whither Owen?

There was a lovely moment on the 2013 Lions tour when Andy Farrell, then an assistant coach, was on the pitch shaking hands with his players after a match. As he got to the end of the line, he shook Owen’s hand, too, but could not resist giving his son an affectionate slap that in Wigan amounts to an overwhelming show of pride. Owen’s mortified reaction will be familiar to any parents who have intruded upon their teenager’s social circle. The father-son dynamic between Andy and Owen must be the most unique in rugby history. They have gone from being team-mates, albeit for about a nanosecond, at Saracens, to Owen being coached by Andy as an assistant with both England and the Lions, to Andy coaching against Owen as Ireland head coach. Now the dynamic will change once more. For the first time Andy will potentially be in charge of selecting Owen when he is unveiled as the new Lions head coach on Thursday. Potentially because at the present time, we do not know if Owen Farrell will be available for selection for next summer’s tour to Australia.

Read Daniel’s comment piece in full here …

Simon Easterby is expected but not confirmed to lead Ireland in next year's Six Nations

Easterby is Ireland’s defence coach amd was head coach on Emerging Ireland’s tour of South Africa 18 months ago. Mike Catt, the attack coach, has announced he is leaving after this summer’s tour to South Africa and may find a role with the Lions.

Simon Easterby, a 2005 Lion, is expected to deputise for Farrell with Ireland next year - David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland confirm will begin sabbatical to coach Lions in December

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts says:

Being named head coach of the British & Irish Lions is a huge honour and the IRFU are absolutely delighted for Andy Farrell and his family with this recognition. What Andy has accomplished with our nen’s national team has been exceptional. His leadership, passion and drive for the game will be a huge asset to the British & Irish Lions and we are looking forward to supporting him as he takes on this challenge.

'There is no tomorrow’ – The speech that made Farrell a Lions icon

On the whiteboard in the team room of the Sydney hotel, Andy Farrell had scribbled down a number of key messages under the heading ‘Lions mentality’. It was July 2013 and in a couple of days the British and Irish Lions would face their decisive third Test against Australia in Sydney. Farrell was still in his infancy as a rugby union coach. Just a year earlier he had been plucked by England head coach Stuart Lancaster to take over as defence coach after two years cutting his teeth at Saracens. There were others on Warren Gatland’s coaching staff in the room who had more Lions experience. Rob Howley and Graham Rowntree had both been on the tour of South Africa four years earlier. Farrell may have had the experience of a glittering career in rugby league to draw on, having captained the Great Britain side at the age of just 21, but in rugby union terms, he knew he was entering uncharted waters. But, with the series on the line, Farrell was undeterred.

Read the rest of Gavin’s article and watch Farrell’s speech here …

Ieuan Evans, Lions chairperson and three-tour stalwart, on the appointment

Ieuan Evans was victorious as a Lion in Australia in 1989 - David Rogers/Getty Images

Andy Farrell’s appointment marks a fantastic chapter for the Lions as we build towards the 2025 Tour in Australia. We know the challenge we face in Australia won’t be easy and to have someone of his stature with the Lions puts us in a great position to replicate the success we enjoyed in 2013. British & Irish Lions Tours are unique in the world of sport and Australia is always a very special place to play rugby. It is home to some of the most iconic stadiums in the world which will be packed full of passionate fans.

Ben Calveley, Lions CEO , chaired the appointment panel

Andy is without question one of the best coaches in the world and knows what it takes to win a series in Australia given his involvement in the series win in 2013. His achievements with Ireland in recent years have been exceptional and his coaching experience at Test-match level with Ireland, England and the British & Irish Lions make him an outstanding candidate for this role. Andy is an excellent appointment for us and one which we believe will excite players and fans alike. It is clear to see that Andy has built a very strong connection between the Irish team and its fans and we are relishing a similarly strong connection being created with Lions fans in 2025. We firmly believe his appointment puts us in a great position to achieve success on the field and I’m looking forward to working alongside him as we build towards the Tour.

Match dates in 2025

All kick-off times TBC:

20 June Pre-Tour Fixture – Lions vs Argentina, Dublin (Aviva Stadium) 28 June Lions vs Western Force, Perth (Optus Stadium) 2 July Lions vs Queensland Reds, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) · 5 July Lions vs NSW Waratahs, Sydney (Allianz Stadium) 9 July Lions vs ACT Brumbies, Canberra (GIO Stadium) 12 July Lions vs Invitational AU & NZ, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) 19 July First Test Lions vs Wallabies, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) 22 July Lions vs Melbourne Rebels, Melbourne (Marvel Stadium) 26 July Second Test Lions vs Wallabies, Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground/MCG) 2 Aug Third Test Lions vs Wallabies, Sydney (Accor Stadium)

Farrell's opening remarks on the honour

The new head coach will speak at a press conference at 1pm but his offical opening statement runs as follows:

Farrell was an assistant coach in 2013 and 2017 - Sky Sports

It is a tremendous honour and a privilege to be named Head Coach of The British & Irish Lions. I know how special Lions Tours are having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 Tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025. There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia. I also want to thank the Irish Rugby Football Union for their support in allowing me to accept this prestigious opportunity. The British & Irish Lions fan base is really special, uniting supporters from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and beyond. Mobilising that Sea of Red by creating a team that our fans can connect with and be proud of will be a key priority for me and will be crucial to our success.

Farrell's appointment officially confirmed

Here is the statement:

The British & Irish Lions has today announced the appointment of Andy Farrell as Head Coach for the Lions Men’s 2025 Tour to Australia. The Ireland Head Coach was unveiled at an official event at the head office of global insurance group, Howden, a Principal Partner for the upcoming 2025 Lions Tour. Andy Farrell will start in his role in December 2024 and will work solely with the Lions until the conclusion of the 2025 Tour to Australia. He will confirm his full British & Irish Lions coaching team in due course. Farrell played a key role as defence coach under Warren Gatland for the 2013 Series win in Australia and in the drawn Series in New Zealand in 2017. The panel that selected the Head Coach was chaired by Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions CEO, and consisted of Ieuan Evans, British & Irish Lions Chairperson, along with former British & Irish Lions players Brian O’Driscoll, Sir Ian McGeechan, and Nigel Redman.

Preview: Farrell becomes only second English head coach since 1950

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of Andy Farrell’s inaugural press conference as the British & Irish Lions coach for the three-Test tour of Australia in the summer of 2025. The Pie-Eater, head coach of Grand Slam winners Ireland and one of the 10 greatest British League players of all time, becomes the first Englishman since Sir Clive Woodward in 2005 to lead the Lions and only the second since the Second World War, after Woodward and Surgeon Rear Admiral Leslie ‘Ginger’ Osborne who took the side Down Under in 1950.

Farrell succeeds Warren Gatland, who led them on the last three tours, beating Australia, sensationally tying the series with New Zealand and losing the rotten, behind closed doors Covid tour of South Africa in 2021 which could have sounded the death knell for the entire project. Farrell’s major tasks will include filling his coaching team, balancing it with key roles for people from the four unions, selecting a captain to succeed Alun Wyn Jones and sorting out the strategy and philosophy that guides the touring party. Should he need any help in that regard, no doubt the Godfather of the modern Lions, our own Sir Ian McGeechan, will be on hand to share his insights, experience and, by the time the enterprise begins with a home Test against Argentina, 51years of experience as a Lion.

