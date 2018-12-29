Beyond Vic Fangio, 2 Bears assistants to monitor as coaching vacancies open originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

One annual Bears late- and post-season staple is the ritualistic run-through of NFL head-coaching vacancies with an eye toward finding a fit for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. This offseason, however, more than Fangio alone may be in serious play.

First, the requisite Fangio review:

This year, Cleveland and Green Bay have interims in place, with Arizona (Steve Wilks). Denver (Vance Joseph) and Tampa Bay (Dirk Koetter) expected to join those two on the list of possibles.

Working against Fangio is, once again, that he doesn't fit the current in-vogue template for hires, which certainly doesn't require previous head-coaching experience. But it does favor youth, whether for reasons fiscal or perceptions that creative thinking is the sole purview of the young. The thought of Fangio not being right for the top on-field position for a franchise doesn't play well with his players.

"You're talking about one of the best coaches in football," declared linebacker Khalil Mack. "The ‘Evil Genius' himself. At the same right, I want to keep him on my side where we at on defense. Even then, understanding that coach Vic Fangio is a hell of a coach and he understands his players and a real personable dude off the field."

Fangio, without any prior head-coaching billets, understands his longshot status at age 60. Sort of…

"People have a picture in their mind of what they want, what they're looking for, and you know, obviously I haven't met that criteria to those people who are looking," Fangio has said. "And I don't take it personal. I don't think I'm any less deserving or less qualified. I know I do a hell of a job, but I don't take it personal."

Other doors opening?

But successes like the 2018 Bears' one spawn opportunities for the staffs that oversaw those accomplishments. And while Fangio's age and side of the football weigh against him in the current youth- and offense-obsessed NFL, two other members of the Matt Nagy coaching staff – quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, secondary coach Ed Donatell – warrant watching as jobs open elsewhere and new hires at the top fill out their own staffs.

Neither project as head-coach candidates, meaning that their relationships to incoming coaches elsewhere will be important. Both have been intimately involved in building what the Bears have become.

For the first time this decade, however, NFL rules come into play for the playoff-starved Bears. If the Bears secure a first-round bye this weekend, Bears assistants may be interviewed next week, subject to approval from the Bears. If the Bears win their wild-card game, interviews can take place after that, again subject to Bears approvals.

Resume cred comes from the teams for which the candidate has coached, and from the players that developed on his watch, to varying degrees. Donatell and Ragone will go into this offseason with the inevitable pixie dust that the NFL believes comes along with key personnel from winning programs.

Second'ary to none

The performance spike by the Bears secondary, going from three straight years of near-historically bad to near-historically good, earned Pro Bowl selections for Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson. It also turned a spotlight on Donatell, their position coach and a previous defensive coordinator with Green Bay (2000-03) and Atlanta (2004-06), in addition to earning two Super Bowl rings as DB coach for Denver (1995-99).

If age is a negative in Fangio's quest for a head-coaching spot, it should be the exact opposite for Donatell (62 in February). Consider the successes of other ageless ones: Fangio; Romeo Crennel, 71, Houston; Dick LeBeau, 81, Tennessee; Rod Marinelli, 69, Dallas; Wade Phillips, 71, Rams; Bob Sutton, 68, Kansas City; Gregg Williams, 60, Cleveland.

Indeed, one prevailing template for success in a copycat league is pairing a young'ish head coach, lately from an offensive background, with a veteran defensive coordinator who functions as a de facto assistant head coach/head coach of the defense: Nagy/Fangio, McVay/Phillips. Even Mike Vrabel (43) with LeBeau in Tennessee and Bill O'Brien (49) with Crennel in Houston.

Donatell served as secondary coach under Fangio as coordinator in San Francisco for four years before moving to Chicago with Fangio. His principle background is in 3-4 schemes (Green Bay, San Francisco, Chicago).

Rag-gone?

Offensive coordinators typically come from the ranks of quarterbacks coaches – as in Nagy, McVay, Adam Gase, Sean Payton, Doug Pederson, myriad others – who've made their marks developing quarterbacks. That door may be open soon for Ragone.

It is Ragone sitting with Trubisky after possessions, studying iPad screens and making the immediate tactical adjustments. It was Ragone last year who was quietly assigned to spend extra practice time one-on-one with Trubisky in the quarterback's rookie season. The pixie dust that the NFL perceives as having filtered down from Andy Reid to Matt Nagy could put a touch of sparkle on Ragone. A one-year stop in Washington made him a student of Kyle Shanahan's offense.

With respect to players developed, Ragone was Jake Locker's position coach at Tennessee for the one season (2013) in which Locker managed a winning record (4-3) as a starter. Ragone then was fired along with the bulk of the Mike Munchak staff after that season, and after a year off, surfaced on Washington's offensive quality control staff in 2015, working with Kirk Cousins in one of the only two seasons that Cousins took a team to the playoffs and matched the best passer rating (101.6) of his career.

In 2016 Ragone took over as Bears quarterbacks coach after the promotion of Dowell Loggains to O-coordinator. Ragone was part of the offensive staff that only won three games but did win a game each with Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley. The Chicago time under Loggains might be dismissed but not so his work with Trubisky within the context of an offensive installation, and in an offense with a gold star next to its name.

Ragone, then, has had success with Jake Locker, Kirk Cousins, Mitchell Trubisky and to a lesser extent, Barkley, Cutler and Hoyer. He has apprenticed in offenses under Nagy and Shanahan, disciples of West Coast principles that have proved enduring and successful.

