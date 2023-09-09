Beyond Paradise's Kris Marshall was "worried" about reprising role

Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall has admitted he was worried about reprising his role as Humphrey Goodman.

The series, which is a spin-off from long-running crime drama Death in Paradise, aired on the BBC earlier this year, trading Death in Paradise's tropical Caribbean climate for the picturesque greenery of Devon.

With the show now being renewed for a second series, one could be forgiven for thinking that bringing it to screen was all plain sailing, but Marshall revealed to the Express that he was initially sceptical when asked to return as the detective inspector.

"You know it was really easy to sling on the old costume. I was worried about it because I hadn't played him for four or five years and COVID happened and that kind of stuff," he said. "But it was great, it was really easy and natural."

He added: "The fan reaction has been incredible. I feel absolutely honoured to be able to give the character that I love a second life in our new show. It's a complete standalone show which is unique."

With the second series of Beyond Paradise now in the works, Marshall has already outlined his desire for a Death in Paradise crossover event, which would see all four detectives from the series - Humphrey, Richard Poole (Ben Miller), Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon) and Neville Parker (Ralf Little) - join forces for a case.

"I'd love to bring them all back, really, for different reasons! I had such a wonderful time," he said. "I think it'd be awesome to have all four detectives in one show or one episode together, as a meta thing where their worlds collide."

Whilst Marshall wants a crossover event, his co-stars Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford) and Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams) teased that the second series would contain plenty of notable guest stars, with Ahmadi saying: "We have got some cracking guest stars. I was properly starstruck with one."

Death in Paradise and its spin-off, Beyond Paradise, air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer.

