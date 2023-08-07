It is beyond obvious: Arizona State hates being in the Big 12

We mentioned in late July that if the Arizona schools left, the Pac-12 was toast.

We wrote that “If the Arizona schools leave and the Pac-12 cannot continue as a conference with at least 10 members and a somewhat robust football and basketball identity, that certainly feels like the beginning of the end.

“Oregon and Washington wanted to stay in a 12-team conference that was competitive and would fetch an appreciably large price point for media rights. It wasn’t the dream scenario for the Ducks and Huskies — not when USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten — but it would have been good enough.

“If the Arizona schools leave, Oregon and Washington are not going to stick around in an eight-team conference consisting of the Pacific Northwest schools, Stanford, Cal, Utah and San Diego State.”

Over the past weekend, following the official announcement that Arizona State was joining Arizona and Utah in moving to the Big 12, Arizona State President Michael Crow and athletic director Ray Anderson made statements which very transparently indicated how sad they are about the Pac-12’s demise and how unenthusiastic they are about the Big 12.

Let’s present the two statements — first by Anderson, then by Crow — and Big 12 fan reactions to these headline-generating remarks:

DUMB

EVERYONE IS NOTICING

NO

did people learn nothing from the Cincinnati Mayor? https://t.co/9u2c0ATePn — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 6, 2023

YIKES

IRRESPONSIBLE

Dumb take, especially for an AD. Lazy, uninformed. Been to Morgantown 4-5 times and every time I’ve left thinking it’s a cool college town and a great place to watch a game. And the people are wonderful. https://t.co/5Z3C9YhDY7 — John E. Hoover 🌮 (@johnehoover) August 6, 2023

NOTABLE

This is exactly why I was hesitant on the 4 corner schools being added to the #Big12. https://t.co/TSMNMfgFO3 — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) August 6, 2023

SO WEIRD TO KNOCK MORGANTOWN

Wow. This is baffling to me. I’ve been to Morgantown and it was PHENOMENAL. If you don’t want to visit that environment, you have no place in sports. https://t.co/BxPyeyIudw — MissJaneJetson (@MissJaneJetson) August 6, 2023

HA!

Is it too late to revoke ASU and Utah’s memberships? https://t.co/2Bq7BTleHK — CougarStats (@CougarStats) August 6, 2023

FIREWORKS

I absolutely, positively cannot wait to see how WVU greets ASU in Morgantown. I trust their creativity with their welcome to be off the charts. #Big12 https://t.co/XSbWusUSuh — Fake 1923 Jayhawk (@Fake1923Jayhawk) August 6, 2023

THIS IS FROM A WASHINGTON STATE FAN

morgantown is great, he’s missing out https://t.co/YpqFp4mQdM — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 7, 2023

FIGHTING WORDS

Morgantown isn’t even in the top five worst towns in the new Big 12. Morgantown is great. Stillwater and Orlando. Those are the two road trips you want to call in sick for. https://t.co/w3sEdIjfzz — Matt Burnell (@mdburnell) August 7, 2023

PEOPLE LOVE MORGANTOWN

Morgantown is what I’m most excited to visit. https://t.co/kKIPAAImLW — Corrin (@LovelyCorrin) August 7, 2023

BUT ASU CAUSED THE PROBLEM

Personally, I think everyone has really overreacted to this. https://t.co/wx3Fdo16b6 — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) August 6, 2023

YES

From this statement to the one following ASU’s addition, it seems ASU didn’t want to go to the Big 12😅 https://t.co/C70Ta6z9p1 — Davis Cordova (@DavisCordova11) August 6, 2023

PUSHBACK

Got to say I love the love Morgantown is receiving from people who’ve actually experienced it since this quote surfaced. I may be biased but it’s one of the best college towns in America. https://t.co/DRRFpEcw1W — Deborah Martinelli (@DMart_9) August 7, 2023

ASU PRESIDENT MICHAEL CROW

That last comment is a reference to a quote by Arizona State's prez, Michael Crow: "We were offered a media contract by the Apple corporation, which was a technological 23rd century Star Trek-thing with really unbelievable capability that ASU was very interested in." pic.twitter.com/k42FDjhsvA — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 6, 2023

REMINDER ABOUT MICHAEL CROW

Larry Scott, abbetted by ASU Michael Crow, destroyed a once great conference thru hubris & greed.

“Cause of death: gross failure of leadership.”https://t.co/WxKnT1uONb — SoboSports (@sobo_sports) August 6, 2023

DIRECT ADMISSION: ASU WANTED TO STAY IN THE PAC-12

Arizona State president Michael Crow and athletic director Ray Anderson were asked “how much responsibility do the two of you feel for the destruction of the Pac-12?” “We were the stalwarts fighting for the Pac-12 till the last ditch.” pic.twitter.com/tV1e3njaaX — PHNX Sun Devils (@PHNX_SunDevils) August 5, 2023

PAC-12 DECISIONS DID NOT ALIGN WITH PAC-12 OUTCOMES

I’m not mad at Michael Crow for trying to save the Pac the last few weeks including the last 24 hours. I am mad at him for backing Larry Scott for so long and destroying the only major west coast football conference. — Marcos Arroyo (@Well_Filibuster) August 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire