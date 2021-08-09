Beyond the Highway Virtual Event Series Announced; First Event August 12: Powering the Future for Freight and Passenger Rail – Strategies for Improving Efficiency and Lowering Emissions

Features industry leaders Caterpillar and Cummins to explore how the rail sector is working to improve efficiency and emissions – registration open

Washington, DC, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diesel Technology Forum today announced the first in a five-part series of virtual events that will explore strategies for reducing greenhouse gas and other emissions across key sectors of the economy. The first in the series focuses on powering the future of passenger and freight rail. The session will be held Thursday, August 12, from 2:00 to 3:15 pm ET.

“Our national attention is focused on strategies to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide. In the transportation sector, most attention goes to emissions originating from the highway, passenger vehicles and commercial trucks that are the principal sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. But there are considerable innovations and developments in efficiency in other sectors beyond the highway. This is the focus of our 2021 virtual event series Beyond the Highway, and we are kicking it off with a session on goods and people movement by rail,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum, an educational association representing diesel engine, vehicle and equipment manufacturers.

Railroads are a key aspect of the nation’s transport system, with a network of over 140,000 miles of rail crisscrossing the U.S. Freight railroads account for 40 percent of long-distance freight volume. Over 12.7 billion passenger miles were traveled in 2019 on commuter rail.

This session features business leaders in advanced rail power technologies – Caterpillar and Cummins – who will share insights on the state of rail technology and highlight efficiency and opportunity for reducing GHG and other emissions from this sector today and into the future.

Speakers include:

Regina Barringer, General Manager of Rail and Defense, Cummins

Doug Biagini, Senior Project Leader for Global Repower and Rail Engine Applications, Caterpillar

Who should attend: Federal transportation, infrastructure and environmental policymakers, state and local policymakers; NGOs active on rail issues, port authorities, trade and popular media covering this sector, rail operations customers and users, and others with a stake or interest in the rail industry.

Other Beyond the Highway virtual series coming soon include: September 15: Marine; Agriculture, Construction and Power Generation dates and speakers to be announced shortly.

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel and technology. Forum members are leaders in clean diesel technology and represent the three key elements of the modern clean-diesel system: advanced engines, vehicles and equipment, cleaner diesel fuel and emissions-control systems. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

