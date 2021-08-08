Beyond Gold: A look at USA’s basketball dominance
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams captured gold in Tokyo, but just how dominant have they been in Olympic history?
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Butler acknowledged the trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto was a bit bittersweet for him.
This was frightening.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Josh Hart, Reggie Jackson, Paul Millsap — there are good players still available.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
Vince Carter's Olympic commentary was almost as good as his Olympic dunking.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Warriors fans eagerly await the video of Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson on a boat together in the San Francisco Bay.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
The focus is on deals involving Lonzo Ball to the Bulls and Kyle Lowry to the Heat and whether contact was made before teams could begin negotiating.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
The newest Wizards paid their first visit to Capital One Arena as members of the home team.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
A Wisconsin family battled a big fish in the Atlantic Ocean offshore of Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Here's what they caught and released.