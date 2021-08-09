Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics

Reuters

Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner will not be part of Saturday's men's individual competition at the Tokyo Olympics after she hit a horse with her fist and urged rider Annika Schleu to "really hit" the horse when it refused to jump. The Modern Pentathlon federation (UIPM) said Raisner had been disqualified because of her actions during Friday's show jumping. Germany's Olympic team chief Alfons Hoermann said earlier the coach had been pulled out of the men's individual competition.