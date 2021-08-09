Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics
A look back at the last few weeks of the Tokyo Olympics through the eyes of the athletes and their social feeds.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Fans have questioned the rules behind the modern pentathlon after several competitors were hindered by horses who had no interest in complying with their instructions.
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
The Russian rhythmic gymnastics juggernaut collapsed at the Tokyo Olympics, with dramatic back-to-back losses that sparked furious allegations of injustice in a sport famous for twinkling costumes, techno remixes and hoops looping through the air. Russia had won every gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 2000. Dina Averina placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth.
Tokyo 2020 was beset by COVID chaos beforehand, and there were plenty of controversial moments during the Games as well.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo. This is the story of how they did it.
Television cameras caught Kim Raisner striking Saint Boy after he refused to jump fences for Annika Schleu in the modern pentathlon.
Three world records and 12 Olympic records were set over the course of 10 days, including hurdler Sydney McLaughlin
After 16 days of Olympic competition, the flame has been extinguished in Tokyo, and weve said goodbye to the host nation Japan. The Japanese celebrated their music and culture with several beautiful Closing Ceremony performances, and the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee and the IOC President delivered their closing speeches to end the Games.
Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner will not be part of Saturday's men's individual competition at the Tokyo Olympics after she hit a horse with her fist and urged rider Annika Schleu to "really hit" the horse when it refused to jump. The Modern Pentathlon federation (UIPM) said Raisner had been disqualified because of her actions during Friday's show jumping. Germany's Olympic team chief Alfons Hoermann said earlier the coach had been pulled out of the men's individual competition.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
"They're sending me pictures in their USA gear," Jessica Springsteen told reporters in Tokyo about her parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.
This was frightening.