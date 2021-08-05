Beyond the general fund: What else is in Cobb's 2022 budget?

Aug. 5—Last week, Cobb commissioners approved the county's fiscal 2022 general fund budget, a $496 million spending package including staff raises and new positions.

Cobb's overall budget, however, will come to over $1 billion once the entirety of its spending is factored in. Those include operating costs for the water and fire departments, transit, emergency services, and payments on the county's debt.

Those other spending categories matter, in part, because of the structure of Cobb's tax laws. The county tax digest is projected to grow by over 5% this year, driven largely by rising property values, even though most other revenue sources are down. By law, the county is required to advertise that growth in revenue as a tax increase.

Many homeowners won't see the increase on their general fund tax bill. Residents who have a floating homestead exemption for their property have their general fund contribution locked in at a level based on the value of their home when they purchased it. In other words, a homeowner who bought a house 10 years ago and had their general property taxes assessed at $1,000 won't see any increase based on a rise in their home's value — assuming they have a homestead exemption.

That exemption doesn't apply to the county's other millage rates, which include 2.86 mills and 0.13 mills applied to the county's fire and debt service funds, respectively. So while the homestead exemption shields homeowners from paying more into the general fund, it's not an all-encompassing freeze on their taxes.

The increase will help the county pay for budget increases such as a nearly 11% bump in fire department spending. Finance Director Bill Volckmann said last month the growth is largely restoring spending cuts from last year's budget process.

"Just like the general fund, we had to pare back on capital replacement in (fiscal year 2021)," Volckmann told the Board of Commissioners. "And that's what you're seeing here, is ... restoring a lot of the capital replacement that was taken out of the budget."

The fire fund budget thus comes to one of the largest non-general fund portions of county spending, at over $113 million for the coming year. Following that is the county's claims fund, covering insurance, workers' compensation, and other claims, totaling just shy of $106 million. The water fund, meanwhile, will come to around $240 million.

This year, Volckmann added, is expected to be the last year Cobb collects revenue for its debt service fund. The 0.13 mills are used to pay off debt incurred from the county's parks bond program, which Cobb used over the years to purchase new land and expand its green space.

"All those funds are legally restricted to only go to bonds," Volckmann said. "Once we get to that point, we cut it off and we say, you cannot collect any more, we have sufficient cash to take care of it."

The result will be the elimination of the 0.13 mills after this year, resulting in a $13 tax savings for a house valued at $250,000.

Cobb's SPLOST spending, funded through a 1% sales tax, has collected over $105 million from the beginning of 2021 through July. The county uses much of that money to pay for infrastructure spending like road projects, parks improvements, and facilities upgrades.

One small slice of the budget — $1.85 million for next year — goes to the county's golf courses. Volckmann said the pandemic, driving more residents to spend time outside, resulted in a bump in revenues. Cobb's golf courses turned a profit of $259,289 in 2020, an open records request filed by the MDJ found.

For a full rundown of Cobb County's fiscal year 2022 budget, including video of Volckmann's budget presentation, visit bit.ly/37ij0To.