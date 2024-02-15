Beyond the box: Turnovers, ice-cold offense and no fight doom Arkansas

The Arkansas basketball team isn’t good enough this season to beat teams when things go awry.

Things went very awry Wednesday.

Arkansas fell to No. 8 Tennessee, 92-63, a margin of victory that is the largest ever, dating back to 1936 when the two teams first met. It’s the second such time the Razorbacks have fallen by a school record against an opponent. Auburn beat Arkansas by the most points ever in Bud Walton Arena in early January.

Fans left quickly. Bud Walton Arena was only about three-quarters, maybe two-thirds full when the game tipped. By the time Tennessee went on a 15-3 run early in the second half, about half of those who remained left.

They didn’t see anything worth staying for.

With that in mind, let’s examine, sadly, just how bad things were for the Razorbacks in what could be the Hogs’ worst season since John Pelphrey roamed the sidelines.

This is Beyond the Box.

Arkansas was ice cold shooting

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

For a half, Arkansas had no problems offensively. The Hogs shot over 50% from the floor and trailed by only six at halftime.

Things fell apart in the second half. It took almost nine minutes for Arkansas to reach double-digits after the break thanks to a 20-minute period in which the Hogs shot 26%.

Tennessee took advantage of Arkansas giveaways

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Shot-clock violations. Passes to thin air. Pickpockets. Stumbles. Arkansas turned the ball over in a variety of ways Wednesday and Tennessee was all too happy to take advantage.

Frankly, it’s the primary reason for the blowout. The Volunteers scored 28 points off Arkansas 15 turnovers for the game, meaning, basically, every time the Hogs gave Tennessee the ball, Tennessee scored. Not literally, but it’s almost a 2-to-1 margin. Rough.

Arkansas looked as though it had given up late

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The worst part for Arkansas wasn’t the loss, it was how the loss came. Tennessee looked like it was playing a high-school team for the middle parts of the second half. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman had praised his team’s effort for most of the last three weeks as excellent. For 20 minutes Wednesday it was, too. But Arkansas has had a serious problem this year with getting down on itself when the hole is deep.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire