Beyond the box score: Why Arkansas beat Penn State in Outback Bowl

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman wasn’t going to change horses midstream. He was going to dance with the girl he brought. He was, well, all of those other cliches.

The Razorbacks stuck to what they did best all throughout the 2021 season and made Penn State pay in the Outback Bowl, 24-10.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, like he was all season long, was the biggest reason why. But he was hardly alone. Wide receivers like Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren stepped up in their final games as Razorbacks players in the stead of Treylon Burks. Arkansas’ running back balance, which had all year long, continued in dominant fashion. And the Hogs defense made Penn State one-dimensional and took advantage late.

It all added up to one of the most complete games of Arkansas’ season and a nearly perfect capper to Arkansas’ best season in a decade.

1. KJ Jefferson, of course

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks to throw during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

So long ago it seems that Jefferson was named the 14th best quarterback in the 14-team SEC. Hindsight is 20/20, but some items simply do not age well.

Jefferson was dynamite against Penn State, running for 110 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and completing 14 of 19 passes for 90 yards, enough to keep Nittany Lions defenders on their toes.

2. The front six

Arkansas defensive lineman Markell Utsey (0) against Rice during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas almost always plays with five defensive backs, leaving the run game to be stopped by, usually, three linebackers and three defensive linemen. That was often the case Saturday, too.

Penn State ran for just 125 yards on 28 carries with its top rusher, quarterback Sean Clifford picking up 47 of those yards mostly from scrambles. PSU never had its ground game clicking and the Hogs had four tackles for-loss in the game.

3. Stable of backs

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Dominique Johnson #20 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball in the first half of a game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Arkansas finished the 2021 season with four players each over 500 yards rushing. So it was no surprise when the Hogs seven different players to carry the ball in the Outback Bowl.

Dominique Johnson led the backs with 85 yards. Rocket Sanders had 79 yards and a two touchdowns. AJ Green added 26 and Trelon Smith six more. In all, the Razorbacks ran for 361 yards, the second most in Outback Bowl history.

4. Wideouts did what was necessary

Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Tyson Morris (19) catches a pass against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas threw for only 90 yards, but the total belies the effectiveness.

One of the biggest question marks for the Razorbacks entering the game was how they would far out wide with the loss of Treylon Burks, who opted-out in early December. Turns out, just fine. Morris and Warren each caught three passes in their final games at Arkansas and kept Penn State from packing the box to allow for the Hogs to do what they do best offensively: run.

5. The youngsters

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) sheds Texas defender Ovie Oghoufo (18) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Jefferson and Johnson are sophomores.

Sanders, Green and kicker Cam Little are freshmen.

The offensive line returns four of its five starters next year.

Things are looking up in Fayetteville in 2022.

