Beyond the Box Score: Hogs overcome slow start to beat Gardner-Webb, 86-68

Through 13 minutes of action in Bud Walton Arena on Friday night, Arkansas looked like a shell of the undefeated team we had seen through two exhibitions and a season opener.

Poor shot selection, failed closeouts, missed rotations and an overall lack of effort had the Hogs in a dogfight – no pun intended – with Gardner-Webb. Luckily, Eric Musselman’s squad came to life behind Khalif Battle’s hot shooting to close out the half with a 48-36 lead.

The second half started out fast as Arkansas was able to quickly jump out to a 20-point lead before resting their starters with a few minutes left. The Hogs were able to put the Runnin’ Bulldogs away 86-68 and improve to 2-0 on the year.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the key numbers from Friday’s regular season win and see how the Razorbacks were able to stay undefeated on this very young season.

Historic block party!

The effort and energy on the defensive just wasn’t there early in the first half. Fortunately, the rim protection – particularly from Trevon Brazile (5 blocks) and Makhi Mitchell (4 blocks) – was on point for nearly the entire game.

Arkansas finished with 15 blocks on the night, which is tied for third most in program history. That is the most blocks from a Razorback team since 1995 when they swatted 18 shots against Missouri. An even crazier stat is that Gardner-Webb failed to block a single Arkansas shot attempt all night, despite the Hogs scoring 36 points in the paint.

Hot shooting continues

Arkansas struggled to get good looks early on in this one, but it didn’t last long. Led by Khalif Battle’s 21 points on just nine shot attempts, the Hogs knocked down 30 of 60 shots from the field (50.0%). That includes going 7-18 on 3-pointers.

Dating back to the exhibition win over No. 3 Purdue, this is the third-straight game that Arkansas has shot 50% or better from the floor. Another testament to how much offensive firepower Musselman added to his team from last year.

Rebounding

The Hogs were able to out-rebound Gardner-Webb 39-29. At first glance, that looks pretty solid. However, a closer look reveals that the Bulldogs held an 11-7 advantage over Arkansas on the offensive glass.

After getting out-rebounded 14-1 on the offensive glass against Purdue, Arkansas was able to come out strong and win that category against Alcorn State to open the season. It’s still extremely early in this season, but that inconsistency could be something worth monitoring going forward.

Battle leads bench

This Arkansas team is very deep. It’s been mentioned before and it will likely be mentioned again quite a bit, but it’s the truth. Once again, the Hogs thoroughly outscored their opponent in bench points – tonight it was 40-19.

That is mostly due to Khalif Battle being brought in off the bench. Battle continues to be an absolute flamethrower, going for 21 points in each of Arkansas’ first two regular season games.

There are not many, if any, teams in the country that are able to bring a player of Battle’s caliber off the bench. That goes to show how deep this Arkansas roster is and how talented Battle can be.

