Beyond the Box Score: Fouls, bench points, and DJ Waggner the difference in loss to Kentucky

Arkansas exploded for its second-best offensive performance of the year. Unfortunately, it came up just short.

Just 4 days after losing to an 8-20 Vanderbilt team, the Razorbacks went toe-to-toe with No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday. Both teams produced decent leads over the other. Arkansas led by as much as 9, and Kentucky led by 11 at one point. The lead changed 17 times, and there were 12 ties. It was the very definition of “back-and-forth.”

For the 3rd consecutive game, Khalif Battle blew up the stat sheet with a 34-point, 8-rebound, and 2-steal performance, including knocking down 17-18 free throws. Tramon Mark joined in on the fun and scored 23 points with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals.

The Wildcats, however, had 7 of their 10 players that recorded minutes score in the double-digits. Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 22 points.

In almost every category, Kentucky and Arkansas were very similar, but a few stuck out at first glance. We’ll go examine a few stats that made the difference in today’s game.

Fouls and free throws

There were a total of 44 fouls called in today’s game. Arkansas was whistled for 26 and Kentucky for 18. The Razorbacks started to feel the impact early after Trevon Brazile quickly recorded 2 in the first half.

With Jalen Graham unavailable, the Hogs’ frontcourt was already very thin. To make matters worse, Chandler Lawson and Makhi Mitchell were also in foul trouble late in the game. Brazile and Laweson both fouled out.

The match was especially chippy, and 6 technical fouls were issues, including for Mitchell and Brazile.

Those 44 fouls translated into a combined 70 free-throw attempts. Arkansas took advantage of theirs and knocked down 27-28, while Kentucky made 34-42.

Bench points

Kentucky had a huge advantage over the Razorback on the bench. Arkansas was outscored 54-31 in bench points, but it wasn’t just the amount of points that made the difference.

Two of Arkansas’ three bench players scored in double figures (Makhi Mitchell’s 13 and Jeremiah Davenport’s 14), but Kentucky played 2 more players from the bench than the Hogs. And with them in the game, there was very little drop-off.

Rob Dillingham and Aaron Bradshaw scored 15, while Reed Sheppard and Zvonimi Ivisic putup 10 and 12, respectively.

3-point baskets

Kentucky was already one of the best 3-point teams in the SEC, averaging 40% on 23 attempts per game. The Wildcats produced around their season average, going 9-20 for 45%, but it came unconventionally way for Kentucky.

Guard DJ Wagner averaged 27% from deep going into today’s game. Arkansas was content with leaving him open from the 3-point line, and it backfired. Wagner hit nearly half of Kentucky’s 3-pointers after going 4-5 from downtown.

