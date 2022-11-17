Beyond the box score: Arkansas not perfect, but awfully good vs SDSU

Nick Smith Jr. hasn’t played a game for Arkansas. The Razorbacks haven’t needed him, either.

No. 9 Arkansas beat South Dakota State with relative ease Wednesday night, 71-56, to move to 3-0 on the young season. The Hogs’ defense was – again – their calling card.

Arkansas held SDSU to 32% shooting from the field and 19% from 3-point range while scoring 23 points off 20 turnovers in the victory. A 10-2 burst to end the first half provided a double-digit lead into the break. It was sparked by three Jackrabbits turnovers.

Coach Eric Musselman didn’t get much of a chance to solidify his rotation, as all 14 Arkansas players saw minutes. Ricky Council, who led the team with 19 points, left with about eight minutes left.

Arkansas has several days off before traveling to Hawaii for three games, starting with Louisville in the Maui Invitational on Monday. Smith’s status is unclear for the tournament.

Arkansas' defense will be its calling card

Nov 16, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Tanner Te Slaa (15) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Walsh (13) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Hogs forced 20 turnovers and held South Dakota State to just 32% from the floor on Wednesday. Freshmen Anthony Black (4) and Jordan Walsh (3) combined for seven steals and Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile blocked two of Arkansas’ four shots.

Trevon Brazile is a freak

Nov 16, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (2) dunks the ball in the second half over South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Broden Lien (33) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Brazile’s late-game dunk gave him a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and sent Bud Walton Arena wild. Twitter quickly reacted, including former Hogs and current Oklahoma City forward Jaylin Williams (who didn’t play with Brazile). In fact, all of college basketball Twitter took notice.

Eric Musselman did have one quibble Wednesday

Nov 16, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Not everything was perfect against South Dakota State. The Hogs committed 20 turnovers against a Jackrabbits team that was playing its second game in as many nights.

