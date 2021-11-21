Beyond the box score: 5 biggest takeaways from Arkansas-Alabama

It was one of the most entertaining games of the week, if not the season. Arkansas gave Alabama everything the Crimson Tide wanted, but Heisman Trophy favorite Bryce Young’s record-setting game was too much in a 42-35 Alabama win.

Arkansas limited its penalties. It had big plays. It slowed the Tide’s running game. It had trickery. The Hogs did almost everything they needed to leave Tuscaloosa with a victory for the first time in almost 20 years, but Alabama is still Alabama.

Still, the Razorbacks have nothing with which to be ashamed. Let’s take a look behind the stats and see just why the game played the way it played.

1. Burned defensive backs

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; A pass tips off the fingers of Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) with Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (9) defending at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bryce Young threw for the second most yards in an SEC game ever, finishing with 559 yards through the air. They included five touchdowns passes. A couple of those came as a result of missed assignments. A couple were simply Young being stellar. But in a close game, a quarterback that good, with receivers that good, any mistake could be costly. They were.

2. KJ Jefferson is special...again

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 06: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks runs the ball in the second half of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The first-year starter continued to impress. He went 22 of 30 for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He never looked rattled or shaken. He shed tacklers and made throws on the money. For our money, he’s the third-team All-SEC quarterback behind only Young and another Heisman candidate in Ole Miss’ Matt Corral.

3. Turnovers hurt no matter what

Oct 23, 2021; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium.

Arkansas fumbled twice in the first half but fortunately for the Razorbacks, they only lost one. Still, it came inside Arkansas’ own territory and only a pair of incompletions from Bryce Young limited the Crimson Tide to a field goal.

Turnovers have been rare this season for Arkansas, but fumbles, self-recovered or not, hurt Saturday, even if they weren’t the ultimate reason for the loss.

4. Hogs countered Alabama's biggest defense strength

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA: Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) is sandwiched by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saturday wasn’t Arkansas’ best day running the ball. But 81 yards rushing in the first half was only a few short of what Alabama averages allowing for a whole game. Trelon Smith’s three carries for 28 yards on the second Arkansas scoring drive were especially huge as it allowed Jefferson more time to throw and kept the Hogs balanced and unpredictable. Arkansas finished with 110 on the ground.

5. Arkansas finally limited its penalties

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks reacts during the fist half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Arkansas entered ranked 117th out of 130 teams in FBS in yards penalized per game. Saturday, the Hogs were whistled six times for 25 yards. One looked dooming when Arkansas was tagged for a false start that forced a projected field goal instead of a run. It worked out, anyway.

If Arkansas limits it again next week, hello Battle Line Trophy.

