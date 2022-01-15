Beyond the Box: Reborn on the Bayou

If the 2021-22 Razorbacks make another magical run deep into March, we may all look back to this game at Baton Rouge as the turning point. It was the type of gritty road win you’d expect from a good team. It’s a unifying event that could signal the turning of a corner for a team that still has time to put it all together. And it was all done with its head coach back in Fayetteville recovering from surgery.

Assistant coach Keith Smart took over game day operations and rose to the moment just like he’s done in the past. No, it wasn’t a clutch jumper in a championship game. But he was cool under pressure after LSU built an 8-point lead with 8:00 to play, and that attitude clearly rubbed off on his team.

As usual, we will take a look here at a few things that jump out from the game that you won’t see in the standard box score.

Game of Runs

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) shoots between LSU forward Tari Eason (13), guard Eric Gaines and forward Shareef O’Neal (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Arkansas twice went more than three minutes without scoring. Despite that, the Hogs went on a 10-0 run over 3:24 late in the second half. After LSU tied the game at 58-58, the Arkansas held them scoreless for the final 2:16. The Hogs scored the final seven points of the game.

No Tooth? No Problem!

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) goes to the basket against LSU forward Tari Eason (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

After absorbing a hard foul here, Devo Davis fell hard to floor. His face smacked the hardwood, knocking out an incisor. Devo also lost the ball 5 times today via turnover, but he had a key steal of his own down the stretch.

Devo may have lost a tooth, but he certainly gained some respect.

Mr. Double Double

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) shoots over LSU forward Darius Days (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

After not recording one in his entire career, now Jaylin Williams has now recorded double-doubles in the past three games. The sophomore from Fort Smith pulled down 13 rebounds to go with 11 points (including a 3-pointer). Jay-Will’s accounted for 15 stops and an eye-popping 58.9 DRtg.

