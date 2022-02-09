Beyond the Box: Oh, What a Night

If your going to dance on the home team’s logo at mid-court, do it after a win.

Never do it before the game.

Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers learned that lesson the hard way last night. In front of a record crowd at Bud Walton Arena, the Arkansas Razorbacks took down the No. 1 team in the AP poll in an overtime thriller.

So disrespectful was the pregame logo dancing, Eric Musselman cited it in his immediate post-game interview on ESPN2.

INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINS pic.twitter.com/dwGQcPXDKu — Barstool Arkansas (@BarstoolUA) February 9, 2022

Between the dance and the interview we saw 45 minutes of intense basketball. It was at times sloppy and other times beautiful. In the end it was an instant classic for Razorbacks fans.

Let’s take a look at what we can see beyond the traditional box score.

Whip It

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives to the basket as Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Devo Davis had his best game of the season when Arkansas needed it most. Arkansas was +15 with Devo on the floor. He scored 10 points, pulled down four rebounds and had five steals. Most notably, he only had 2 turnovers and posted a season best 94.1 DRtg.

Game of Runs

Arkansas guard Au’Diese Toney (5) gets past Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) to score on a fast break during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The runs felt more like walks in the first half. The two teams combined to score only 53 points in the first 20 minutes. The Hogs had only one FG (a Notae three-pointer) in the final 8:29 of the half, a bucket that capped a 16-2 run for Arkansas.

Story continues

The second half had much more flow offensively with neither team scoring more than seven consecutive points, something Arkansas did both in the second half and in OT to seal the win.

Jaylin Williams - SEC POY Candidate

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Notae is not the only Player of the Year candidate on this team. Jaylin Williams has emerged as a two-way player with endless energy and grit. Auburn’s Walker Kessler had an incredible game and earned all his flowers.

JayWill went toe-to-toe with the Auburn giant. The Fort Smith, Arkansas, product had another double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds), netted two steals, and dished out two assists. His ability to draw charges (two more) also impacted the way Auburn drove the lane.

Williams once again led the team in DRtg (81.4) while posting an eye-popping 92.4 stop percentage – 0.9% points better than Kessler’s last night.

1

1