Beyond the Box: Lane Violations? What Lane Violations?

Arkansas won, and they deserved to win. It was a battle. And Oscar Tshiebwe is a legitimate star player. He also gets the star treatment to go with it.

Here’s some proof:

So, are we just not calling lane violations in basketball anymore? This is 8 seconds of camping in there. pic.twitter.com/tsrKRmolNg — Bart Pohlman (@BartPohlman) February 26, 2022

That was not an outlier. It happened over and over again. Kentucky and Tshiebwe got away with it. And the Hogs still won.

Let’s take a look at the stats that are available to us and highlight a few that may not leap out at you in the regular box score.

Game of Runs

Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a score wby Williams against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

In a game that featured 16 lead changes in the second half, it’d be easy to assume neither team put together big runs. But that would be a mistake. While the game tightened down the stretch, this was a topsy-turvy affair for much of the afternoon.

Arkansas opened the game on a 15-2 run before Kentucky began to get its act together. The Wildcats then chipped away, outscoring the Hogs 9-2 over the next 1:56. Arkansas answered with its own 9-2 run before Kentucky once again took control. Over the final 2:21 of the first half and first 4:01 of the second Kentucky outscored Arkansas 15-4 where they trimmed Arkansas’ lead to a single point.

Neither team was able to reel off more than 5 consecutive points the rest of the way until Arkansas iced the game by scoring 6 straight over a 1:18 stretch.

JD Notae on Full Display

Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) defends a shot by Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday was definitely Notae’s day. His 30 points led all Arkansas scorers, and the 18 first half points set the tone for the day and turned Bud Walton Arena up to a fevered pitch.

But J.D. did far more than score.

Notae dished out 8 assists, grabbed a steal, and blocked a critical shot in the waning moments of the game. He was instrumental to the game plan, evidenced by his 49.1% usage rate – a state the measures how much a team’s offense ran through a player.

Brooklyn Baller

Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) drives to the basket as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Kamani Johnson (20) defend in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

With Jaylin Williams battling illness, Kamani Johnson played important minutes. Matched up with Oscar Tshiebwe, Johnson more than held his own. In his 8 game minutes the Brooklyn native posted an impressive 72% stop rate while grabbing 3 rebounds and a steal.

