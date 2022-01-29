Beyond the Box: Jaylin Williams is elite.

The Muss Buss has a full tank of gas, fresh tires, and an elite combo forward onboard. Arkansas picked up its sixth consecutive win at home by beating West Virginia 77-68 on Saturday, and Jaylin Williams showed yet again just how special he has become. He takes charges, grabs rebounds, and handles the ball like a guard while reliably scoring every time out.

Beyond that, though, Williams has become the floor leader this team has needed.

After J.D. Notae picked up his second personal foul after just 3:26, Williams anchored the team on both ends of the floor. He scored a bucket while drawing a foul, sank the free throw, and had a steal all in the next 45 seconds. Thanks to Williams the Hogs kept their early rhythm and built a double-digit lead.

Au’Diese Toney and Stanley Umude picked up the scoring slack as Notae sat for most of the first half. The two combined to score 17 to go along with JayWill’s 6 points and 9 rebounds.

Once again we will go beyond the standard box score and take a look at the numbers in this impressive Arkansas win.

Game of Runs

Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) shoots a three point shot in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas opened the game on 16-5 run over the first 4:48 of the game. It was a pretty back-and-forth contest for the rest of the half after that point, though, with neither team reeling off more than four consecutive points.

The second half was a different story.

Over 2:56 the Razorbacks went on a 10-2 run to open the half. Then, after JD Notae’s jumper put the Hogs ahead 54-37 at the 14:39 mark West Virginia went on a tear. The Mountaineers scored 12 straight points in less than three minutes, cutting the Arkansas lead to five points.

The Hogs then immediately went on an 8-0 run to regain control and eventually put the game away.

Toney! Toney! Toney!

Au’Diese Toney led all scorers with 19 points, including this electrifying dunk on the alley-oop. He also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out three assists. Toney had a sizzling 147.4 ORtg, an advanced stat that measures the points a player would produce every 100 possessions.

Toney was grrrrrrrrr-eat.

Jaylin Williams - We are running out of superlatives.

Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (1) celebrates after a shot in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Every game the sophomore from Fort Smith plays he seems to stretch our understanding of what we can/should expect from him. Against West Virginia JayWill pulled down a career high 15 rebounds to go along with his 12 points, 2 blocks, 2 steals and one assist.

He once again led the team with a 61.6 DRtg (by far the best on the team) and produced 16 defensive stops. Au’Diese Toney and Devo Davis each had five stops to tie for second place on the team.

Jaylin Williams is the best overall player on this team, and it’s not particularly close.

