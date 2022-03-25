Beyond the Box: Hogs Drink Your Haterade

Eric Musselman has not shied away from his irritation. National media, pundits, and even Jimmy Dykes seemed to forget Arkansas was still in the NCAA Tournament. And he let it fly in his postgame interview with CBS’ Tracy Woolfson.

“Thank you to everybody that said we had no chance.”

“We believed, nobody else did. Thank you to everybody that said we had no chance.”@RazorbackMBB is advancing to the Elite Eight, and Head Coach Eric Musselman spoke with @tracywolfson postgame: pic.twitter.com/RdZSiGTgX6 — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 25, 2022

Arkansas made Gonzaga play left-handed all night, refusing to let the Zags find their transition game. The Hogs locked down the Gonzaga guards, attacked Chet Holmgren, and imposed their will. It was a beautifully designed game plan executed to perfection.

Let’s take a look at some of the numbers that may not jump out to you in a typical box score.

Game of Runs

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Au’Diese Toney #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks shoots the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The first half was built on mini-runs from each team for the most part. Gonzaga scores 5 straight, then Arkansas reels off six in a row. The Hogs score 7 straight points, then Gonzaga would answer with a 9-0 run.

But as the half came to a close, Arkansas picked it up. Over the final 6:09 of the first half Arkansas would go on a 13-2 run and build a 32-29 lead at the break.

The second half mimicked the first.

The biggest Arkansas run during that stretch was 10-4 midway through the second half.

It’s not an overstatement to say the Hogs won the game by shutting down the Zags late in the first half. They would never be able to find a consistent offensive rhythm after that.

Trey Wade or Dwayne Wade?

Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) dunks against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

How about having your best game of the season in the Sweet 16 against the #1 overall seed? Trey Wade was a one-man wrecking crew. He dropped 15 points (3-of-4 from three), pulled down 7 rebounds and added an assist, a block, and a steal.

And he grabbed the attention of another Wade who sported the number 3 on his jersey.

Watching the Arkansas vs Gonz game and seeing the number 3 with the Wade name is dope!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 24, 2022

DE-FENSE! DE-FENSE! DE-FENSE!

Mar 24, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) controls the ball while defended by the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half in the semifinals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas had Gonzaga on lockdown. The Zags 68 points was their third fewest on the year. Jaylin Williams had 11 stops and an 89.4 DRtg to lead the team – despite being matched up with Chet Holmgren or Drew Timme most of the night. And the team held Gonzaga to a 37.5% FG rate.

If defense wins championships, Arkansas may be playing agains next Monday night.

