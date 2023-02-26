Beyond the Box: Free throws, paint points sink Arkansas’ upset bid at Alabama

Arkansas had a major upset on their minds in the first 20 minutes of Saturday’s game against No. 2 Alabama.

Unfortunately, a familiar story played out after Arkansas built an 11-point first half lead. Alabama would come out of halftime and quickly shift the momentum with a 19-9 scoring run to take a 47-46 lead. The Razorbacks would let the Crimson Tide lead balloon to 12 points with 3:08 left to play. Despite a valiant effort over those final three minutes to cut the lead down to as little as two, Arkansas would fall short of the upset, losing 86-83.

Nick Smith Jr., Ricky Council and Devo Davis each had incredible performances. They combined for 65 points (5-8 3PT), 12 rebounds and four steals.

Although the trio of Smith, Council and Davis shined individually, it was a struggle for everyone else. Little things like missed free throws, paint points and interior defense were the difference in the Razorbacks leaving Tuscaloosa with a win instead of a tough loss.

Let’s go beyond the box score and take a closer look as some important takeaways from Arkansas’ failed upset bid against No. 2 Alabama.

Free throw woes continue

Arkansas has continuously struggled from the free throw line this season and it’s cost them a lot of points throughout SEC play. The Razorbacks have been in the top 40 in the country of free throw shooting the past two seasons under Eric Musselman, but this season rank a lowly 264th in the country.

Against the No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide, Arkansas shot 20-29 from the line which is 69.0% compared to Alabama who shot 25-30 for 83.3%. If both teams made all of their free throws, the Razorbacks would’ve won by one point. In the second half alone, Arkansas shot 12-20 for 60.0% from the foul line.

Another big part of Arkansas missing free throws isn’t exactly the fact that they miss them, but more so when they miss free throws.

One example: Alabama had a ton of momentum in the second half and with 14:08 left to play they were only down one. Makhel Mitchell was fouled and went to the line to shoot two free throws. Instead of extending the lead, he missed both and Alabama would score on the ensuing possession to take their first lead of the second half.

Arkansas would never hold a lead for the rest of the game.

That’s just one glaring example, but there are countless if you scoured Arkansas’ losses from this season. At this point the Razorbacks are what they are, a bad free throw shooting team. Hopefully, it won’t hurt them in the tournament in March.

“I’m disappointed in our free throw shooting in the second half,” said Musselman. “If we shoot a decent percentage from the foul line, it’s a possible different outcome.”

Alabama dominated the paint

Arkansas has success when they can control the paint and glass on the defensive end and get into the paint at-will on the offensive end. Saturday, Alabama dominated the paint and ended up winning in large part because of it.

The Tide outscored the Hogs 52-38 in paint points and outrebound the Hogs 48-37.

In the first half, Arkansas was holding their own in the paint and on the glass as they tied Alabama on rebounds 22-22 and trailed in paint points 18-16 at halftime. The second half was the turning point and the Tide really won the game with their efforts in the second half, outrebounding the Hogs 26-15 and outscoring them 34-22 in the paint.

Alabama is known to get up and down the floor and allow players a lot of freedom to shoot threes at will. They’re not really known for being physical and attacking the paint on offense. But, to their credit, were able to adjust to what Arkansas was giving them and opted to attack the Hogs inside.

Three-point defense was great

Some of Arkansas’ struggles this season have come from letting opponents shoot a high-percentage on threes. Coming into today’s game, Alabama ranked No. 7 in the country in made threes per game, but they were also ranked No. 121 nationally at 35.36% on three-point percentage.

Like I mentioned earlier, Nate Oats’ offensive philosophy allows for his players to take a lot of shots. It’s very much quantity over quality, but they’re No. 2 in the country for a reason. It works.

On Saturday, Arkansas was able to keep the Tide in check when it came to their three-point shooting, holding them to just 13.6% on 3-22 from deep. However, as I also mentioned earlier, Alabama was able to adjust and ended up winning the battle inside which won them the game. That doesn’t mean it was a complete failure and it was a very positive sign to see Arkansas be able to counteract the No. 2 team in the country’s biggest strength.

“The job that Davonte [Davis] did taking away the three was incredible,” said Eric Musselman after the game. “We felt like if we could take away the three, that would put us in position to possibly win the game. We really struggled to start the second half. That was the difference in the game, a stretch there to start the second half.”

