Beyond the Box: Florida Man Trampled by Wild Hogs

There are several ways to measure how good a team is. Obviously wins & losses jump to mind. That’s the easiest. But looking a bit further, how does a team compile those wins and losses? What kind of grit do they have, especially on the road? If a team can grind out wins while not playing their best, it has a chance to be good.

The Arkansas Razorbacks clearly have a very good basketball team.

Down 6 with 7:25 to play, Arkansas rallied on the road to outscore Florida 26-12 down the stretch and win their 12th game in their last 13 outings. The only blemish? A one-point loss on the road at Tuscaloosa – another game where Arkansas was down and fought back only to see a game-winner miss its mark.

This Arkansas team is tough. While there are some metrics that can try to estimate it, there is no official, reliable “grit” metric available to us. You just know it when you see it. And anyone can see Arkansas plays with grit every time they’re on the floor.

Let’s take a look at the stats that are available to us and highlight a few that may not leap out at you in the regular box score.

Game of Runs

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: Davonte Davis #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks attempts a layup during the first half of a game against the Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on February 22, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

In the first half alone there were six different times when one team ran off at least six straight points. And while Arkansas added a 7-0 run in the second half, neither team was held scoreless for too long all night. But there were plenty of runs throughout the game.

The Gators opened the game on 12-4 run before Arkansas answered right away with a 14-2 run of its own that left the Hogs with a 18-14 lead midway through the first half. Arkansas ran off another nice 10-2 stretch to build a 7-point lead before the Gators scored the final four points of the half.

The second 20 minutes was much more back-and-forth as tends to be the case. Florida used a 12-2 run before the under-12:00 media timeout to build a 50-46 lead. Then the home built a 6-point lead that put the game in peril for Arkansas.

But once again the Muss Bus got on track, reeling off a 14-4 run over a 3:25 stretch that gave the Hogs a lead they would never surrender.

Twosday Night Magic

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 22: JD Notae #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks dribbles the ball against Myreon Jones #0 of the Florida Gators during the first half of a game at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on February 22, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

J.D. Notae was good for 22 points last night in what became Arkansas’ 22 victory of the season. He also added 2 blocks.

All of this happened on 02/22/2022.

Rinse, Repeat

Feb 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) moves to the basket as Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Another day, another double-double for Arkansas big man Jaylin Williams. Despite being matched up most of the night against cryin’ Colin Castleton (he really would have fit in at Duke), Williams pulled down 10 rebounds to go with his 15 points. Yet again he contributed in ways far beyond points and rebounds. Williams drew a couple of charges, dished out 3 assists, and came away with a steal – all without a turnover.

It is worth noting the Castleton got most of what he wanted near the rim, the one area on the floor where Williams has been susceptible on defense. If Williams can push his man outside the lane, he’s as good a post defender as you’ll find. And we saw Coach Musselman try to do that – as well as moving to double Castleton inside 5 feet, helping to hold the Florida center to only 4 made field goals in the final 10 minutes of the game.

