Beyond the Box: Dissecting Arkansas’ second half collapse to Texas A&M

Arkansas’ cushion from the NCAA Tournament bubble has disappeared yet again after Wednesday night’s 62-56 loss to No. 25 Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks led by as much as 12 points in the first half but, like many times this season already, they couldn’t keep their foot on the pedal and the Aggies came back to win. The turning point in the game came with 1.4 seconds left in the first half, when Aggie guard Hayden Hefner was left open at the top of the key and drained a three at the buzzer. Instead of going into halftime up twelve, they led 33-24.

Texas A&M opened up the second half on a 14-4 run and were on fire from beyond the arc. The Razorbacks got cold on offense and things went south in hurry. Arkansas went from the 7:07 mark to the 12-second mark without a single field goal.

The Aggies took the lead for the final time with 3:14 left on a lay-up to break a 53-all tie. Devo Davis missed three straight free throws in Arkansas’ next two possessions and after his last one, Jordan Walsh was whistled for his fifth foul and the game was over at that point.

Arkansas blew another chance at a signature win for their NCAA Tournament resume and there were some glaring issues with their performance in the second half that ultimately led to the loss. How the Razorback players and staff respond after this loss will be what defines this season.

Let’s go beyond the box to see what went wrong for the Razorbacks on Wednesday night.

Limited rotation proves costly

[autotag]Eric Musselman[/autotag] is notorious for having short rotations, but coming into the season many believed this to be the most talented and deep roster that he’s had since coming to Arkansas.

Injuries aside, that hasn’t changed much of his philosophy of only having six or seven guys play the majority of the minutes. While that’s fine in the early season, it starts to take a toll on players throughout the year, especially in a conference that is demanding and physical as the SEC.

Last night against Texas A&M, only six Razorbacks saw more than five minutes of playing time. [autotag]Nick Smith Jr.[/autotag], [autotag]Jalen Graham[/autotag] and [autotag]Kamani Johnson[/autotag] each played 3:52, 5:22 and 3:31 respectively. For comparison, Texas A&M had nine players play for nine minutes or more.

This isn’t an issue if you’re getting production out of the six guys you’re playing, but Arkansas wasn’t getting much offensively from [autotag]Ricky Council[/autotag] or [autotag]Makhel Mitchell[/autotag]. Musselman has also been open about Council’s struggles with a back injury and Mitchell’s struggles with a foot injury.

“Makhel [Mitchell] continues to get rehab every day on his ankle. Ricky’s [Council] back got tight again tonight,” said Musselman after the win over Kentucky last Tuesday. “During a couple of huddles he had to stand up because sitting down, it got tight.”

Neither Graham or Smith looked particularly terrible, which makes it confusing as to why they didn’t more of an opportunity over two players struggling to play through nagging injuries. Graham was 2-2 with 4 points and one foul, while Smith went 0-1 with 2 turnovers in just his second game back from injury. Arkansas needed offense and it’s hard to say that Graham and Smith wouldn’t have been able to give you just as much offense, if not more, than what you got from others.

Council played 36 minutes and only scored 6 points on 3-12 FG (0-3 3PT) without recording a steal or blocked shot. After watching Smith at the end of the Mississippi State game Saturday, it might be time to give him some of Council’s minutes and rely on the bench more in general.

Turnovers down the stretch helped seal the loss

Arkansas has had their fair share of issues taking care of the ball in the second half of close games this season. It happened again Wednesday night in the loss to Texas A&M. They had seven turnovers in the second half against the Aggies.

The Razorbacks were up 49-45 with 8:45 left to play and only had committed two turnovers. Over that final stretch, they had five turnovers and were outscored 17-7. A&M was able to convert four of those five turnovers into eight points. Take those eight points away and Arkansas wins the game by two.

Arkansas has had a lot of issues with their decision-making, shot selection and execution in late-game situations this season and Wednesday was no different. They lack a clear go-to guy who they can lean on to take care of the ball and make good decisions late in games. It’s been a glaring weakness all season and it’s something they’re going to have to figure out quickly if they hope to dance in March.

Three-point defense absent again

As mentioned earlier, the Texas A&M made 3-pointer right before halftime was the turning point in the game. Arkansas had done a good job of defending the Aggies to that point, holding them to 1-6 (16.7%) from three, but the buzzer beater from Hefner sparked a momentum shift.

After starting 1-6 on 3-pointers, the Aggies only missed one shot from deep the rest of the game and finished 6-12 (50%). This is the second straight game that the Razorbacks have allowed an opponent to shoot 50% or better from deep.

This theme has continued since the beginning of conference play for Arkansas. After being one of the best three-point defending teams in the country, they’ve done a complete 180-degree turnaround and are one of the worst three-point defending teams in the SEC (ranked No. 13).

If Arkansas is going to continue to struggle on the offensive end, they’re going to have to start playing much better defense and it starts with defending the three.

