Beyond the Box: Battle Line Battery

Coming off their one-point loss at Tuscaloosa on Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks needed to get off the mat and grab a win. The scheduling gods obliged, offering the Muss Bus a chance to run over Missouri on Tuesday night. The team responded with a professional win. They went right back on the road and took care of business right from the jump.

The win gives Arkansas a series sweep over their neighbors to the north, winning the first matchup in January by 44 points.

Last night, the Hogs started fast. Missouri appeared to mentally be in the locker room until the first media timeout. By the time the Tigers started to look like a Division I basketball team the Hogs had built a comfortable lead. Mizzou went on a mini-run midway through the second half, but Arkansas did what good teams do – they finished.

Let’s take a look at some of items that may not stand out when you take a look at the typical box score.

Game of Runs

Arkansas’ Trey Wade, left, shoots over Missouri’s DaJuan Gordon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

The Hogs spent the first 7:16 of the game on a 19-4 run with four different starters scoring. The game began to find its rhythm at that point until Arkansas got hot at the end of the half, outscoring their hosts 15-7 in the final five minutes before the break.

The second half was largely a back-and-forth affair, as indicated by the fact both teams put up 30 points in the final 20 minutes. But Missouri did show signs of life midway through the second period, going on a 9-0 from 9:47 to 7:59 on the clock.

Arkansas responded with an 8-0 run in 77 second to put the game away.

Stan the Man

Feb 15, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) shoots a jump shot as Missouri Tigers guard Kaleb Brown (13) defends during the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Stanley Umude has clearly emerged as a reliable third scoring option for Arkansas, along with J.D. Notae and Jaylin Williams. The senior led the team with 23 points last night, including 6-9 from beyond the arc.

Story continues

Over the past five games Umude has averaged 17.4 points per game.

Ball Hogs

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 15: Trey Wade #3 of the Arkansas Razorbacks dunks as Trevon Brazile #23 of the Missouri Tigers defends during the 1st half of the game at Mizzou Arena on February 15, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Five Hogs averaged to play 35.4 minutes each last night, leaving room only for three of their teammates to split the 21 remaining available minutes. Au’Diese Toney, who started the game, was limited to 6 minutes thanks to a combination of poor play and foul trouble (he picked up 4 fouls in those 6 minutes).

Trey Wade and Devonte Davis were the primary beneficiaries of the extra time. Wade logged his first double-double of the season, scoring 12 and pulling down 11 rebounds in 35 minutes. Devo played 33 minutes, putting up 11 points and – more for notably – only committing one turnover.

And those five Hogs who ate up all the minutes? They were also the only ones to score, each hitting double figures.

Another Day, Another Double

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – FEBRUARY 15: Jaylin Williams #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives toward the basket during the 1st half of the game against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena on February 15, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Since entering the calendar year with no double-doubles Jaylin Williams has been making up for lost time. Now he’s a virtual lock, putting up at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in eight of the last nine games. And his performance in CoMo may have been his most efficient.

Not only did the big man go for 13 and 11, he blocked a couple shots, dished out four assists, and added a steal for good measure. He posted a strong 77.7SR%, collected one out of every four defensive rebounds, and a 22 EFF (a stat that measures overall game performance between offense and defense).

It feels like we say this at least once per week: Jaylin Williams is the most complete player at Arkansas and among the best in the SEC.

1

1