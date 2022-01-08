Beyond the Box: Arkansas out of sync and running out of time

In the span of a month the Arkansas Razorbacks fans have gone from arguing about whether or not this basketball team should be a No. 2 or a No. 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament to wondering if they’ll even finish with a winning record in the SEC.

In some ways Saturday’s loss at Texas A&M is a reflection of that idea. The Hogs started hot, building an 11-point lead early. Nine minutes into the second half they were down, 65-48, looking lifeless and interested in anything other than basketball.

Then the “old” Hogs showed up, storming back to cut the Aggies lead to just one point with 1:08 to play. But it was all too much. Two made free throws by a 56% shooter, a missed jumper from JD Notae, and a boneheaded lane violation from Devo Davis squashed the comeback.

Here are a few things that stand out from Saturday afternoon that you won’t see on the basic stat sheet.

Horrible Homecoming

Texas A&M forward Javonte Brown (31) blocks a shot by Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Former Aggie Jaxson Robinson did not give his old team any reasons to wish he’d stayed. The sophomore guard missed his only two shots of the game. Beyond that, though, it was even worse. In the eight minutes, he was on the floor, the whole team failed to score. Yikes.

Quick Five

Jan 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) shoots against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) in the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Senior transfer Stanley Umude had a memorable trip. Or maybe notorious? Either way, we’re gonna talk about it.

Umude put up 10 points and only had one turnover. He also had 10% of all personal fouls called on both teams combined. Umude played only 23 minutes thanks to five fouls, the last of which coming with 13:45 left in the game.

Game of Runs

Jan 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) scores against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) in the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

In what ended as a close game, it wasn’t particularly close for long stretches as both teams dominated at times. The Hogs built an 11-point lead early. Then the Aggies built a 17-point lead of their own.

The game was tied at 27 and at 29 in the first half. And the Hogs leveled it at 37 to start the second half. But never again would the score be even.

A&M went on a 16-0 run over 3:28 early in the second half establishing a lead they would never relinquish. The Hogs had a 10-0 run of their own to cut it to one, but it wasn’t enough.

