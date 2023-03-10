Beyond the Box: Arkansas survives Auburn 76-73 to advance in SEC Tournament

Survive and advance.

That’s the popular motto in which teams live by in March, and Arkansas was the epitome of it tonight.

After the Razorbacks built a 15-point lead halfway through the second half, the Auburn Tigers stormed back to take the lead with just 41 seconds left to play. It was a position that Arkansas has been in countless times this season: building up a big lead just to see it evaporate in a matter of minutes, eventually leading to a disappointing loss.

Except this time, they were able to flip the script. Instead of the blown lead turning into another heartbreaking loss, Arkansas was able to hang on for a 76-73 win. Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. drained a baseline jumper with only 16 seconds left in the game to give the Hogs a 74-73 lead, and Devo Davis’ steal off an errant Tiger pass lead to two free throws to seal the win.

Aside from an awful stretch towards the end, it was an impressive showing from Arkansas. They showed some growth by being able to close this one out after losing such a big lead, so maybe this could ignite something special going forward.

Before looking ahead to tomorrow’s game vs. No. 2-seed Texas A&M, let’s go beyond the box and take a closer look at tonight’s win over the Auburn Tigers.

Backcourt duo of Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black shine

(Photo by Steve Roberts – USA TODAY Sports)

The draft stock of both [autotag]Anthony Black[/autotag] and [autotag]Nick Smith Jr.[/autotag] continued to soar after both of their outstanding performances Thursday night. Black was remarkable from the very beginning, scoring 19 points while grabbing 6 rebounds and dishing out 6 assists. He also added 2 steals to his already impressive box score. Black’s turnovers were a problem once again, but at this point it seems like an issue that Eric Musselman will just have to live with.

Nick Smith Jr. took a little while to get going, but he showed up when it mattered. After being held to just two points for the first 20 minutes, Smith came alive in the second half and hit the go-ahead jumper with 16 seconds left to lift the Hogs to a win. He finished the game with 14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

This was the type of performance that many fans had envisioned seeing for most of the season. Black was able to do damage on his downhill drives to the rim while also creating for others. Smith was able to heat up down the stretch and do what he was brought to Arkansas to do: make big shots.

The Razorbacks’ chances to go on a deep run in March will hinge on the performance of these two. Thursday was a glimpse of Arkansas at their best and it’s when Black and Smith are hitting on all cylinders.

Overcoming 19 turnovers

(Photo by Steve Roberts – USA TODAY Sports)

If you had told me before the game that Arkansas would commit 19 turnovers to Auburn’s 10, I would have told you that they’d easily get beat by double-digits. They were able to hang on, but it is pretty concerning when you have a turnover by every single player that stepped foot on the floor.

What saved the Hogs on Thursday night was that Auburn couldn’t convert those turnovers into points, despite being gifted nine more opportunities. Auburn barely won the points of turnover battle 19-15 despite the one-sided 19-10 turnover margin.

Arkansas’ late-game execution down the stretch has been a major downfall, and it almost cost them again tonight. After getting a 54-39 lead with 14:04 left, they allowed an easy layup and then proceeded to have back-to-back carless turnovers that led to two more easy layups. The momentum shifted and Auburn was able to claw their way back into the game.

As I mentioned earlier, we’d seen this story play out countless times this season and knew it probably wasn’t going to end well. Luckily, the Razorbacks have Nick Smith Jr. now and he was able to knock down a clutch jumper late. But Arkansas can’t keep having careless, self-inflicted turnovers at critical junctures in games. Allowing a 15-point lead to evaporate in the second half is usually a death sentence for teams in March. The Hogs need to take better care of the ball, period.

Dominating the glass and second chance points

(Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel – USA TODAY Sports)

Over the last three games I have been preaching about how Arkansas needs more from their bigs or at least more rebounding from the team in general. The Razorbacks were dominated by Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky on the glass and in second chance points, which were the differences in those games.

Tonight was a much different story as Arkansas absolutely owned Auburn on the glass at both ends of the floor. The Razorbacks won the offensive rebound battle 13-6 and the defensive rebound battle 24-13, meaning they were able to win the overall rebounding battle 37-19. That’s a +18 disparity.

In second chance points, Arkansas was also dominant. They were able to score 18 points off of their 13 offensive rebounds to Auburn’s 6 points off of just 6 offensive rebounds. Devo Davis wasn’t having a great night, but was cleaning the glass like he was a 7’0″ center. He led all players with 10 rebounds on the night.

“We felt rebounding, especially defensive rebound, would be a key to the win,” said Eric Musselman. “Outrebounding a very, very good rebounding team in Auburn by 18 was big. I thought our entire team did a great job led by Devo’s 10 rebounds, 9 of them on the defensive end.”

Arkansas is an NCAA Tournament lock

(Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel – USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas was probably going to be an NCAA Tournament team regardless of Thursday’s outcome, but after beating Auburn they’re practically a lock for the tournament.

Entering Thursday’s game, Arkansas sat at a projected No. 9-seed in almost every major bracketology projection. They were ranked No. 14 in BPI, No. 18 in NET ranking and No. 19 in KenPom rankings. The Razorbacks also had three Q1 wins which now jumps up to four after beating Auburn in a neutral site, which is considered a Q1 win.

If there was any doubt whatsoever that Arkansas was going to be one of the 68 teams selected this Sunday, it was put to bed after they were able to knock off Auburn in Nashville.

