Beyond the Box: 3-point shooting, defense lifts Hogs over No. 7 Duke, 80-75

It was another special night in Bud Walton Arena as Eric Musselman’s Hogs were able to upset No. 7 Duke, 80-75, in front of a record 20,344 fans.

Arkansas entered Wednesday night’s game in desperate need of some positive momentum. Losers of three out of their last four contests, including an upset loss to UNC-Greensboro in their most recent home game, the Hogs needed this win in the worst way.

With leading scorer Tramon Mark still sidelined with a lower back injury, Arkansas’ two other statistical leaders – Trevon Brazile and Khalif Battle – were able to rise to the occasion behind a raucous crowd and get the job done.

Over the past four games, the Razorbacks have struggled in basically every facet of the game. However, a stagnant offense, costly turnovers and abysmal transition defense were the three big things that had stood out above the rest.

On Wednesday night, none of those issues were prevalent for much of the night. Arkansas looked like a completely different team than the one we saw in the Bahamas just five days ago.

Let’s take a look at some key numbers from this game and see exactly how they were able to correct their issues from the Battle 4 Atlantis and translate that into a big-time win over Duke.

Ball movement

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arkansas offense has struggled in a big way in recent weeks and a big factor in that was the lack of ball movement and stagnant possessions ending in a bad shot.

In fact, across their three games in the Bahamas, Arkansas managed to finish with a combined 19 assists on 75 made shots, which is just a 25.3% assist rate. In the win over Duke, the Hogs finished with 17 assists on 26 made shots for an assist rate of 75.4%.

Put simply, good things happen when this team moves the ball and finds open looks.

Defense was better except...

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

On the other end of the floor, Arkansas had really struggled with their discipline in defensive rotations and letting teams get space to attack the basket. Basically, whether it was on-ball or off-ball, the Razorbacks had been making way to many mistakes and lapses in coverage.

In the loss to North Carolina, the Hogs gave up plenty of open look from deep which helped the Tar Heels go 6-14 (42.9%) from the 3-point line as part of their 28-57 (49.1%) shooting from the field.

Against Duke, it was evident that Arkansas made this a point of emphasis and the defense looked as best it has all season. They held the Blue Devils 24-67 (35.8%) from the field and an even worse 6-22 (27.3%) shooting from deep.

The only area that the Razorbacks continued to struggle in was transition defense. Duke scored 24 points in transition while Arkansas only scored 11. In their three games in the Bahamas, the Hogs were outscored 37-25 in transition points. That’s a troubling trend, that needs to get fixed, especially once conference play begins.

Role players stepped up

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Khalif Battle’s 21 points and Trevon Brazile’s 19 points will get the majority of the attention and praise, with good reason. But the “other guys” for Arkansas deserve a heap of praise as well.

The group of Chandler Lawson, El Ellis, Jeremiah Davenport, Layden Blocker and Makhi Mitchell were spectacular.

Lawson’s defense and rebounding was outstanding, as he finished with 8 rebounds and 6 (!!!) blocks on the night. Ellis had a bounce-back game that saw him score 9 points and dish out 6 assists while not recording a single turnover. It’s important for the Hogs that Ellis continues to play with confidence.

Davenport knocked down two huge 3-pointers and played inspired defense. Blocker continued to make a name for himself as he recorded 9 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, two steals and a +7 plus/minus, which was second-best on the team. Mitchell only played 9:30 due to foul trouble and Lawson’s outstanding performance, but he was perfect from the floor (3-3 FG) scoring 6 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and recorded a team-high +12 plus/minus rating.

For Arkansas to continue to have success in the grind of the SEC schedule upcoming, they’re going to have to get this type of performance, from this group of players, on a consistent basis.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire