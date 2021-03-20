Beyond Aaron Jones, tailbacks are taking what they can get on short-term deals
Only one tailback has gotten a significant deal in free agency. For the rest, big money just isn’t there.
Beyond Packers running back Aaron Jones, who’ll make up to $14.75 million in 2021 on a year-at-a-time contract. No one else is getting close to $10 million in the first year of the deal.
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake: Two years, $11.5 million; $8.5 million fully guaranteed.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson: Two years, $10.425 million; $5.5 million fully guaranteed.
Lions running back Jamaal Williams: Two years, $6 million, $3.25 million fully guaranteed.
Giants running back Devontae Booker: Two years, $5.5 million; $2 million fully guaranteed.
Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde: Two years, $4.5 million; $1.4 million fully guaranteed.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine: Two years, $3.3 million; $700,000 fully guaranteed.
Texans running back Mark Ingram: One year, $2.5 million; $500,000 fully guaranteed.
Colts running back Marlon Mack: One year, $2 million; $1 million fully guaranteed.
Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown: One year, $1.75 million, $1.75 million fully guaranteed.
Bills running back Taiwan Jones: One year, $1.75 million, $700,000 fully guaranteed.
Washington running back Lamar Miller: One year, $1.212 million, $137,500 fully guaranteed.
Raiders running back Theo Riddick: One year, $1.175 million; $50,000 fully guaranteed.
For all deals other than Aaron Jones, the contract last a maximum of two years. This gives the players a chance to get back to the open market when there’s more cap space. Even then, big money simply isn’t there for most running backs.
