Beyoncé to play Ford Field in July as part of Renaissance Tour; ticket info now available
Beyoncé will make her first Detroit appearance in five years when she plays Ford Field on July 26, part of the superstar's just-announced Renaissance World Tour.
Fans must register in advance for a chance to purchase tickets, and a lottery process will be used to determine eligible buyers.
There are three registration options, all open now and running through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 16: The general public can register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Citi cardholders can register here. And registration for members of the BeyHive fan club is available.
Tour dates were revealed on Beyoncé's website, detailing a tour that will kick off May 10 in Sweden before starting its North American run in Toronto on July 8 and 9. The current Renaissance Tour itinerary takes her through New Orleans on Sept. 27.
This July show will be Beyoncé's third at the Detroit Lions' home, the most recent being an August 2018 concert with hubby Jay-Z.
2023 is shaping up as the busiest concert year in Ford Field history: The schedule already includes shows by Luke Combs (April 22), Taylor Swift (June 9-10), Morgan Wallen (June 29-30), Ed Sheeran (July 15) and Metallica (Nov. 10 and 12).
The upcoming Beyoncé tour follows her album "Renaissance," released last year and featuring the hits "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It."
Renaissance World Tour dates
May 10: Stockholm, SE — Friends Arena
May 14: Brussels, BE — Baudoin Stadium
May 17: Cardiff, UK — Principality Stadium
May 20: Edinburgh, UK — Murrayfield
May 23: Sunderland, UK — Stadium of Light
May 26: Paris, FR — Stade de France
May 29: London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30: London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 6: Lyon, FR — Groupama Stadium
June 8: Barcelona, SP — Olympic Stadium
June 11: Marseille, FR — Orange Vélodrome
June 15: Cologne, DE — Rheinenergiestadion
June 17: Amsterdam, NL — JC Arena
June 18: Amsterdam, NL — JC Arena
June 21: Hamburg, DE — Volksparkstadion
June 24: Frankfurt, DE — Deutsche Bank Park
June 27: Warsaw, PL — Pge Nardowy
July 8: Toronto, CA — Rogers Centre
July 12: Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
July 15: Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium
July 17: Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20: Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22: Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
July 26: Detroit, MI — Ford Field
July 29: East Rutherford, NJ — Metlife Stadium
Aug. 1: Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium
Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Field
Aug. 5: Washington, DC — FedEx Field
Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 16: Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18: Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21: St. Louis, MI — Dome at Americas Center
Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA — Levi's Stadium
Sept. 2: Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11: Vancouver, CA — BC Place
Sept. 13: Seattle, WA — Lumen Field
Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO — Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21: Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23: Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Beyoncé concert coming to Ford Field in July for Renaissance Tour