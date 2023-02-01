Beyoncé to play Ford Field in July as part of Renaissance Tour; ticket info now available

Beyoncé will make her first Detroit appearance in five years when she plays Ford Field on July 26, part of the superstar's just-announced Renaissance World Tour.

Fans must register in advance for a chance to purchase tickets, and a lottery process will be used to determine eligible buyers.

There are three registration options, all open now and running through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 16: The general public can register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Citi cardholders can register here. And registration for members of the BeyHive fan club is available.

Beyonce performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tour dates were revealed on Beyoncé's website, detailing a tour that will kick off May 10 in Sweden before starting its North American run in Toronto on July 8 and 9. The current Renaissance Tour itinerary takes her through New Orleans on Sept. 27.

This July show will be Beyoncé's third at the Detroit Lions' home, the most recent being an August 2018 concert with hubby Jay-Z.

2023 is shaping up as the busiest concert year in Ford Field history: The schedule already includes shows by Luke Combs (April 22), Taylor Swift (June 9-10), Morgan Wallen (June 29-30), Ed Sheeran (July 15) and Metallica (Nov. 10 and 12).

The upcoming Beyoncé tour follows her album "Renaissance," released last year and featuring the hits "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It."

Renaissance World Tour dates

May 10: Stockholm, SE — Friends Arena

May 14: Brussels, BE — Baudoin Stadium

May 17: Cardiff, UK — Principality Stadium

May 20: Edinburgh, UK — Murrayfield

May 23: Sunderland, UK — Stadium of Light

May 26: Paris, FR — Stade de France

May 29: London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30: London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 6: Lyon, FR — Groupama Stadium

June 8: Barcelona, SP — Olympic Stadium

June 11: Marseille, FR — Orange Vélodrome

June 15: Cologne, DE — Rheinenergiestadion

June 17: Amsterdam, NL — JC Arena

June 18: Amsterdam, NL — JC Arena

June 21: Hamburg, DE — Volksparkstadion

June 24: Frankfurt, DE — Deutsche Bank Park

June 27: Warsaw, PL — Pge Nardowy

July 8: Toronto, CA — Rogers Centre

July 12: Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

July 15: Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

July 17: Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20: Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22: Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

July 26: Detroit, MI — Ford Field

July 29: East Rutherford, NJ — Metlife Stadium

Aug. 1: Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Field

Aug. 5: Washington, DC — FedEx Field

Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 16: Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18: Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21: St. Louis, MI — Dome at Americas Center

Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA — Levi's Stadium

Sept. 2: Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11: Vancouver, CA — BC Place

Sept. 13: Seattle, WA — Lumen Field

Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO — Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21: Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23: Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Beyoncé concert coming to Ford Field in July for Renaissance Tour