Beyoncé to play Ford Field in July as part of Renaissance Tour; ticket info now available

Brian McCollum, Detroit Free Press
Beyoncé will make her first Detroit appearance in five years when she plays Ford Field on July 26, part of the superstar's just-announced Renaissance World Tour.

Fans must register in advance for a chance to purchase tickets, and a lottery process will be used to determine eligible buyers.

There are three registration options, all open now and running through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 16: The general public can register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Citi cardholders can register here. And registration for members of the BeyHive fan club is available.

Beyonce performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Tour dates were revealed on Beyoncé's website, detailing a tour that will kick off May 10 in Sweden before starting its North American run in Toronto on July 8 and 9. The current Renaissance Tour itinerary takes her through New Orleans on Sept. 27.

This July show will be Beyoncé's third at the Detroit Lions' home, the most recent being an August 2018 concert with hubby Jay-Z.

2023 is shaping up as the busiest concert year in Ford Field history: The schedule already includes shows by Luke Combs (April 22), Taylor Swift (June 9-10), Morgan Wallen (June 29-30), Ed Sheeran (July 15) and Metallica (Nov. 10 and 12).

The upcoming Beyoncé tour follows her album "Renaissance," released last year and featuring the hits "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It."

Renaissance World Tour dates

  • May 10: Stockholm, SE — Friends Arena

  • May 14: Brussels, BE — Baudoin Stadium

  • May 17: Cardiff, UK — Principality Stadium

  • May 20: Edinburgh, UK — Murrayfield

  • May 23: Sunderland, UK — Stadium of Light

  • May 26: Paris, FR — Stade de France

  • May 29: London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • May 30: London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • June 6: Lyon, FR — Groupama Stadium

  • June 8: Barcelona, SP — Olympic Stadium

  • June 11: Marseille, FR — Orange Vélodrome

  • June 15: Cologne, DE — Rheinenergiestadion

  • June 17: Amsterdam, NL — JC Arena

  • June 18: Amsterdam, NL — JC Arena

  • June 21: Hamburg, DE — Volksparkstadion

  • June 24: Frankfurt, DE — Deutsche Bank Park

  • June 27: Warsaw, PL — Pge Nardowy

  • July 8: Toronto, CA — Rogers Centre

  • July 12: Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

  • July 15: Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

  • July 17: Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

  • July 20: Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium

  • July 22: Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

  • July 26: Detroit, MI — Ford Field

  • July 29: East Rutherford, NJ — Metlife Stadium

  • Aug. 1: Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium

  • Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Field

  • Aug. 5: Washington, DC — FedEx Field

  • Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium

  • Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium

  • Aug. 16: Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

  • Aug. 18: Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

  • Aug. 21:  St. Louis, MI — Dome at Americas Center

  • Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium

  • Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

  • Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA — Levi's Stadium

  • Sept. 2: Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

  • Sept. 11: Vancouver, CA — BC Place

  • Sept. 13: Seattle, WA — Lumen Field

  • Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO — Arrowhead Stadium

  • Sept. 21: Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium

  • Sept. 23: Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

  • Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome

