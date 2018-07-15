Beyonce and Jay-Z showed the World Cup final before their concert in Paris, and the crowd went insane - Watch



Beyonce and Jay-Z know how to win over an audience. Usually it comes through their performances. On Sunday, though, it came through them showing the World Cup before their concert in Paris.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:00am PDT





Beyonce posted the crowd’s reaction to France’s first goal

Performing at the Stade de France in Paris, Beyonce and Jay-Z showed France’s first goal — an own goal by Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic — on the big screen. It’s the same stadium that France plays its national team games, and the crowd reacted appropriately.

Rough start for Croatia! Mandzukic heads it into his own net to give France the 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/LxNebIaASA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018





Beyonce posted a couple of other pictures of what was a raucous crowd on Sunday and called it, “one of the best audiences so far!”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:00am PDT





Their tour, “On The Run II,” started on June 6 and has taken her all over Europe. That one of the world’s biggest superstars happened to be performing in France as the country took home its second ever World Cup was a perfect coincidence. Beyonce plays in Nice on Tuesday, and that will certainly be a party as well. The tour comes stateside on July 25.

France went on to win 4-2 over Croatia

There was plenty more for those in attendance to celebrate as Les Bleus poured in three more goals in a 4-2 romp in the final.

Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe all scored for France, which brought home the trophy for the first time since 1998. That Beyonce capitalized on the opportunity just affirms her place as an all-time great musical performer, and the fans got to watch some of the country’s newest heroes as well.

Story Continues

More World Cup on Yahoo Sports:

• Here are the top 18 moments of the 2018 World Cup

• World Cup: The best 23 players in Russia

• President Trump congratulates France … and Putin after World Cup final

• England’s Harry Kane wins most unimpressive Golden Boot ever

• France storms to second World Cup title in 4-2 victory over Croatia

