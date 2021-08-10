Beyoncé Covers the September Issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'

The music icon dons a cowboy hat, marks a new Tiffany & Co. sponsorship and reflects on what she's learned as she approaches her 40th birthday.

Beyoncé for Harper's Bazaar. Photo: Campbell Addy/Harper's Bazaar

The September issue roll-out continues: On Tuesday, Harper's Bazaar unveiled its fall "Bazaar Icons" cover(s), featuring the one and only Beyoncé, styled in all her glamorous yeehaw glory.

Photographed by Campbell Addy, the music icon and Texas native appears in various western-inspired pieces, including a Stetson cowboy hat and fringed gloves in the main cover shot, as well as Ivy Park x Adidas chaps and an oversized Ivy Park belt buckle in others. (Beyoncé recently revealed that the brand's upcoming collection is titled Ivy Park Rodeo and is inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls and their influence on the American Rodeo.) An actual horse also makes a dramatic appearance in the shoot, but did not make the cover — Beyoncé doesn't share a cover.

The spread was styled by Bazaar Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr and Marni Senofonte, with hair by Jawara and Nakia Collins, hair color by Rachel Bodt and makeup by Francesca Tolot.

The cover, in part, marks a new Tiffany & Co. sponsorship: Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z have just been named the new faces of the brand. As such, the shoot is dripping with sparkly Tiffany & Co. pieces, including an oversized pendant necklace on the cover.

Beyoncé for Harper's Bazaar. Photo: Campbell Addy/Harper's Bazaar

The cover also comes on the eve of Beyoncé's 40th birthday (on Sept. 4); in the accompanying Q&A, the pop legend reflects on the wisdom her years have afforded.

"I've spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I've done that I'm at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself," Beyoncé told Bazaar. "I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past. I feel many aspects of that younger, less evolved Beyoncé could never f*** with the woman I am today."

To see the full shoot and read more from Beyoncé's Q&A, head to harpersbazaar.com.

