Beyoncé concert at Bank of America Stadium delivered near-record sales for hotels

Queen Bey came up big for the Queen City. Especially the hotels.

Beyoncé's tour stop at Bank of America Stadium last month delivered the 10th-highest revenue night for hotels in Mecklenburg County’s history, according to data collected by tracking firm STR and analysis by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

The sold-out concert on Aug. 9 turned a Wednesday night into a hot commodity for hotels, fueling combined revenue of $4.4 million. That translated into 25,983 rooms sold.

Both the revenue and average room rate of $169.38 are second highest for a Wednesday here. The top-selling Wednesday for revenue and average room rates came way back in 2022 — on Sept. 21 — during the Presidents Cup golf event at Quail Hollow Club.

