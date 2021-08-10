Beyoncé Channels Her Texan Roots in a Cowboy Hat, Denim Bodysuit & Chunky Platform Sneakers

Beyoncé’s newest Adidas x Ivy Park collection taps into the singer’s southern roots.

The Houston, Texas, native modeled pieces from her upcoming Ivy Park “Rodeo” collection with the German athletic brand on Instagram last night. Giving her best go at Western style, Beyoncé broke out a denim bustier-style bodysuit from the collab along with a matching jean jacket and cowboy hat.

Saddling up, the “Lemonade” artist completed her look with a set of chunky platform sneakers from the new capsule; the lifted pair features blue Three Stripes atop a lugged outsole and smooth leather uppers. The new collection debuts on Aug. 19 at Adidas.com.

Beyoncé is no stranger to modeling pieces from her own collections. In February, for example, tthe “Halo” songstress appeared on her Ivy Park’s Instagram account once more posed in a mix of monochrome pieces from her Adidas “Icy Park” collab.

The selection of sleek brown attire included everything from a bustier-style latex bodysuit to coordinating slick leather pants and thigh-high boots. The ensembles also looped in a mix of accessories like fuzzy bucket hats, plush gloves and a puffed scarf.

As for Beyoncé herself, when she isn’t in pieces from her own athleisure line, the “Run the World” singer can be found in top-level designs courtesy of Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. Her titles beyond her on-trend fashion range from Pepsi brand ambassador to now 28-time Grammy Award winner.

While Beyoncé’s upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park collection has yet to launch, you can shop these similar shoes to achieve the singer’s bold style.

