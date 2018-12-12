Bey helps rally Colorado past New Mexico 78-75

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Colorado's Tyler Bey had his second straight double-double to help the Buffaloes to a comeback 78-75 win over New Mexico on Tuesday for their sixth straight win.

Anthony Mathis scored 23 to lead the Lobos, but he fouled out with 5.8 seconds left to deprive New Mexico of its best 3-point shooter.

Bey finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Lucas Siewert had 12 points, including the final two points from the line.

New Mexico (4-4) used a 22-5 run midway through the first half to go up 32-15 before the Buffaloes (8-1) responded with a 14-0 run to close within 32-29.

But back-to-back 3-pointers from Mathis, including a rim-rattler that dropped, sparked an 11-0 Lobos run. Colorado, however, scored the final five points of the half to trail 43-34.

The Buffaloes chipped away at the lead throughout the second half, moving in front when McKinley Wright IV capped a 7-0 run on a drive to put Colorado up 66-64 at the 4:35 mark of the second half, its first lead since four minutes into the game.

Vance Jackson's attempt at a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer was well off the mark.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico: After losing consecutive games away from home by a combined 60 points, the Lobos, despite the loss needed a strong showing to regain some confidence.

Colorado: This was the Buffaloes' third game against a Mountain West opponent. The Buffaloes could meet UNLV in the second game of a holiday tournament in Hawaii.

UP NEXT

New Mexico: This was the start of a four-game homestand for the Lobos, with Central Arkansas in on Dec. 16.

Colorado: This game marks the start of an extended period away from home for Colorado. The Buffaloes play three games in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii just before Christmas starting with Indiana State on Dec. 22, then start Pac-12 play on the road at Arizona and Arizona State.