A bewildering roster gaffe and more in Roob's random Eagles observations

An ill-advised roster decision, DeSean Jackson’s contract, a rookie I want to see more of and the smallest crowd in Eagles history.

All that and much more in this weekend’s edition of Roob’s 10 random Eagles observations!

1. Here’s what bothers me about the Eagles losing Casey Toohill: They kept Vinny Curry instead. Now, Curry is one of my favorite Eagles of the last decade. He’s a quality guy and has been a fine Eagle. But why would a team that already has Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett and Genard Avery need a 32-year-old Vinny Curry as a fifth DE? Toohill is a rookie seventh-round draft pick who had an impressive training camp, made the 53 and even got 22 snaps in the Rams game. He’s eight years younger than Curry. But with Curry's IR practice window open, the Eagles released Toohill on Tuesday, trying to sneak him onto the practice squad. Washington claimed him, and now a rookie draft pick is with another NFC East team because the Eagles decided to bring back Curry for a ninth season. Nothing against Curry. He had a good year last year. He’s a pro. But if you’re going to have a youth movement, you just can’t keep a 32-year-old deep backup over a promising 24-year-old rookie draft pick.

2. Who can name the last person to start a game at center for the Eagles before Jason Kelce? You could have given me 100 guesses and I wouldn’t have gotten it right. Answer below.

3. Since rejoining the Eagles before last season, Jackson has earned a $7.17 million signing bonus, a $2 million option bonus, $1.03 million in 2019 base salary, $2.189 million in 2020 base salary, $800,000 in workout bonuses and $150,000 in roster bonuses. That’s $13.34 million, with another $4 million in base salary due the rest of this year ($364,706 per week over the next 11 weeks). He’s caught 19 passes.

4. I like what I see from K’Von Wallace. Think that kid is going to be pretty good.

5. We’re a third of the way through the season, and Corey Clement and Boston Scott have a 3.1 rushing average and 138 combined scrimmage yards. Scott had 138 scrimmage yards in the second Giants game alone last year. The Eagles have to get at least one of those guys going or find a running back somewhere who can add some punch to this group. Whether it’s Jason Huntley, Adrian Killins, Elijah Holyfield or someone else, the Eagles need someone who can add some juice because these guys aren’t producing.

6. Miles Sanders vs. LeSean McCoy after 20 career games: Sanders has 350 more scrimmage yards, 224 more rushing yards, a higher rushing average (4.7 to 4.4) and one more touchdown (9 to 8).

7. The 7,000 fans at the Linc Sunday won’t be the smallest crowd to watch an Eagles game (not counting the two games last month with no fans). The Eagles played one home game during the 1987 player strike and 4,074 fans showed up at the Vet to watch the Bears’ replacement players (plus several regulars) beat the Eagles’ replacement players, 35-3. Although attendance data is spotty for the Eagles’ early years, the smallest crowd on record for an Eagles home game is 1,880 who braved rain and bitter cold to see the Eagles and Brooklyn Dodgers play a scoreless tie on Oct. 1, 1939 at Municipal Stadium in South Philly (later JFK).

8. The Eagles have scored more points each week than the previous week: 17, 19, 23, 25, 29. It’s the first time in the Eagles’ 88-year history they’ve done that through five weeks.

9. Greg Ward is the first undrafted player in Eagles history to catch 20 passes in each of his first two NFL seasons. And he did it in seven games last year and five so far this year.

10. If you made an alphabetical list of the approximately 25,000 players in NFL history, Jordan Mailata and Jordan Matthews would be next to each other.

Trivia answer: The last person to start a game at center for the Eagles other than Kelce is David Molk, who started four games early in 2014 when Kelce was out with sports hernia surgery. They were the only four starts of Molk’s career. Molk is now the co-owner of a mechanical and engineering manufacturing company in his hometown of Lemont, Ill.