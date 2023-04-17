Bevy of Iowa Hawkeyes litter latest 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes will continue pumping out NFL talent as long as the league takes them. And based on the products they send to the next level year after year, that train shows no signs of slowing down.

Iowa is arguably one of the best schools in America at developing talent and delivering quality players to the NFL. There is a reason Kirk Ferentz has such a good rapport with NFL head coaches and front offices.

The Hawkeyes find themselves with five players in the latest seven-round NFL mock draft from CBS, which has stayed true to the trends lately. As expected, Lukas Van Ness is in the first round, but it is more of a matter of where he goes.

Up next is the group of Sam LaPorta and Jack Campbell, each who is flirting with the back half of the first round, but firmly in the second round. LaPorta is viewed as a top-five tight end in this draft class while Campbell has been pegged as a player who could be a surprise first round pick.

Then, you have the secondary members of Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather. Some believe Merriweather is going to be a starter in the league based on how good his tape is while Moss has been viewed as a prospect that could make waves way beyond his draft pick.

Here is a look at where the Hawkeyes are projected to land in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft per CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson. The 2023 NFL draft begins on April 27 from Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

Lukas Van Ness, DE

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Pick: No. 6 (1st round) to the Detroit Lions

The Lions had a need at cornerback … and promptly addressed it to start free agency, adding Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And while there is depth at defensive end, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are entering the final year of their deals and the opportunity to pair Lucas Van Ness with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up. – Wilson, CBS Sports

Sam LaPorta, TE

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: No. 26 (1st round) to the Dallas Cowboys

Dalton Schultz is now in Houston. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, a group that combined for 32 receptions a season ago. Perhaps Dallas feels good about this group; Ferguson, a ’22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, both undrafted free agents. But none were as athletic as Schultz … and that’s where LaPorta comes in. The Iowa tight end is one of five players at the position who could end up being top 40 selections, and there was a lot of buzz around the league after his pro day that he could go much higher than conventional wisdom might suggest. His tape is impressive when you account for the fact that he was playing in an antiquated Iowa offense. – Wilson, CBS Sports

Jack Campell, LB

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Pick: No. 42 (2nd round) to the New York Jets

Riley Moss, DB

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: No. 146 (5th round) to the New Orleans Saints

Kaevon Merriweather, DB

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: No. 160 (5th round) to the New York Giants

