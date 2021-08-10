Beverly/Salem squad geared up and ready for Legion World Series in North Carolina

Aug. 10—What happened in Room 713 of the Hilton Garden Inn in Worcester Saturday night most definitely did not stay there.

Rather, the key points from that 45-minute conversion, which took place during a players-only meeting, resonated into Sunday and helped deliver the Beverly/Salem Post 331 Legion baseball team its first-ever Northeast Reginal championship — and a subsequent trip to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

"Some of us older guys ... me, Matt (Ploszay), Nick (McIntyre), Brayden (Clark), we wanted to get everyone in the same room and talk about things moving forward," said 19-year-old center fielder Tyler Petrosino, one of the team's undisputed leaders both with his on-field play and actions off of it.

"It's not like we were panicking or anything like that," continued Petrosino. "We just wanted to settle everyone down and get everyone's feelings out there so we were all on the same page. It was a really, really good talk."

Beverly/Salem had won 16 of its first 17 games this summer, including all five it played en route to the state title and the first three it played at the Regional tournament at Fitton Field in Worcester. Knowing win or lose they'd be in Sunday's final, Post 331 admittedly didn't have its best game in a warmup contest Saturday against Newport, R.I., dropping a 10-2 decision.

Thus, the germination of the players-only meeting began.

"We aren't used to losing, so part of the meeting was, 'How are we going to move forward from this?'," said right fielder Brennan Frost, who had a two-run triple in Beverly/Salem's 6-5 championship win over Newport Sunday. "Tyler, Austin and Will Fog (i.e., Foglietta), Matt Ploszay, those guys took it upon themselves to get everyone together so we could talk about it. We all knew our approach to Saturday's game was terrible, and we knew we had to address it.

"We had to calm down and get to playing the way we know we're capable of," added Frost. "We talked about staying loose and coming out ready to hit. We knew if we got six or seven runs we'd have a shot ... and we got six."

Story continues

Manager Mike Levine knew what was transpiring and had gone out with a friend during this time, but inquired about the meeting once he returned.

"They all told me, 'Coach, we got this. We're all on the same page'," Levine said.

If the lessons learned in Room 713 can carry over to North Carolina this week, then Post 331 will be that much better off.

###

As one of eight teams to qualify for the Legion World Series from around the country, Beverly/Salem has been placed in the 'Stripes' bracket and will play each of the three other teams assigned there during pool play: Dubuque Country Post 137 from Iowa (Thursday, 1 p.m.), Midland Post 165 from Michigan (Saturday, 4 p.m.) and Idaho Falls, Post 56 (Sunday at 7:30 p.m.). Post 331's opening game can be viewed live online at WatchESPN; the Saturday and Sunday games will both be available on ESPNU.

The other bracket, 'Stars', features Fargo Post 400 of North Dakota, Ridge Post 225 from Maryland, Tupelo Post 49 of Mississippi, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Once pool play is completed, the winner of the 'Stripes' bracket will face the second place team from the 'Stars' bracket in one semifinal, while the 'Stars' first place finisher meets the second place 'Stripes' squad in the other, with both of those games held Monday (4 and 7 p.m.). The two winners will face off for the 2021 American Legion World Series on Tuesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m.

All World Series games will be played on Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C.

###

Levine said Monday that pitch counts don't 'reset' from Regionals to the World Series, which means Clark — who threw the maximum amount of pitches allowed (105) during his 6 2/3 innings Sunday against Newport — needs to rest four days before he takes the ball again. Thus, he'll likely be on the hill Saturday against Michigan.

That means that fellow right-hander Eric DiPiero will get the call in the World Series opener against Iowa, said the manager.

Levine also stated that Idaho Falls are the defending Legion World Series champions, having gone a perfect 5-0 in the 2019 championships. They defeated Fargo, N.D., 5-3, in the title game.

###

Cleanup hitter and third baseman Lee Pacheco's right arm is covered with tattoos, all of which hold special meaning to him.

There are three crowns for his family: mom Carolina, himself and his younger brother Adam, all with their birth years in Roman numerals under said crowns. He has a large close up of a tiger on his forearm — "the eye of the tiger, to keep me focused," he said — and the word 'Family' written in large script on the other side. There is also an elaborate pattern that he dedicated to his grandparents.

The Salem native, who won a 2019 Division 2 high school state championship at St. Mary's of Lynn with the Foglietta brothers, was one of many players who was having a hard time wrapping his mind around the fact his team would be playing in the World Series.

"It's something we've been talking about since Day 1, but for it to actually happen is just wild," said Pacheco. "We hear baseball at this level is huge down in North Carolina, and we can't wait to be a part of it. It's one thing to play teams from places like Maine and New Hampshire, but to be able to go up against the best of the best from across the country, it's just crazy to think of."

###

Some Beverly/Salem stats from the Northeast Regionals:

As a team, Post 331 hit .313 (42-for-134) over its five games. They scored 28 runs, with all but three of those coming via an RBI. They finished with nine extra base hits (six doubles, three triples).

Pacheco was the leading hitter, smoking the ball to the tune of a .583 average with four runs scored and knocking in the same number. Frost was also hot with the stick, batting .438 with three extra base hits (two doubles and a triple) among his seven total; his five runs batted in led the squad.

Tyler Petrosino had a .353 average with two doubles and a triple of his own to go with a team-high five runs scored and three ribbies. Both Will Foglietta (.333, double, 3 runs, 2 RBI) and Austin Foglietta (.417, a triple, 2 runs, 2 RBI) of Salem did their share of damage out of the 8-9 spots in batting order.

Pitching-wise, Beverly/Salem sported a 2.14 team ERA at Regionals, allowing just 30 hits and 11 earned runs in 36 innings of baseball. They walked nine hitters, struck out 25 and threw 331 of their 546 pitches for strikes (60.6 percent).

Toss out their one 'throwaway' game (the abovementioned day-before-the-final loss to Newport, when nothing was at stake), and Post 331's pitching numbers are absolutely brilliant: just one earned run allowed over 28 innings for a microscopic 0.25 ERA, with 18 hits and 3 walks surrendered to go along with 21 punchouts.

Clark, whose only at-bat of the tournament resulted in an extra inning RBI double on Sunday to score Nick Fox and send Beverly/Salem to the World Series, showed why he's the staff ace by allowing just seven hits and one earned run in 12 2/3 innings (0.55 ERA). He had just one walk and struck out a dozen while throwing 67 percent of his pitches (124-of-185) for strikes.

DiPiero was none too shabby on the slab, either. He allowed four hits and no runs in a complete game win, with 56 of his 92 pitches going for strikes. Cooper Gavin (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) and McIntyre in relief (2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, K) were also stellar.

Here's a stat I found interesting about the pitching staff: nearly 41 percent (40.7, to be exact) of the outs they were able to get came on ground balls. Clark alone induced 21 of them in his two starts.

###

So now that they've reached the World Series, what's the mindset of the players? Are they happy just to be there, looking at this as a cherry on top of the proverbial sundae? Or should they continue to believe they can beat anyone, anywhere at any time as long as they're playing what they deem to be their best baseball?

"I think we need to have fun and stay cocky," said McIntyre, who went to the Division 3 NCAA World Series in Iowa with Wheaton College in June. "We're arrogant, but it's because we know how to win and love doing so. This is a special group; they're all winners."

Tyler Petrosino borrowed an old phrase from the 2004 world champion Red Sox.

"Why not us?" he said. "There are eight teams there, and any one of us can win it ... so why not us?"

Levine said that his team's ability to stay loose and have fun while remaining relentless and resilience are "the best words I can use for them" and why they've been able to have the success they have.

"At this point, we want to do as much as we can there," Clark said of the World Series trip. "Going there is going to be a lot of fun, but I'd like to win, too.

"It's going to be a surreal experience; I'm glad we get to do it together."