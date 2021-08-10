Beverly rec department receives $250K donation

Aug. 10—BEVERLY — The city has received one of its largest donations ever, a $250,000 gift to be used for improvements and programs at Lynch Park.

The donation was made anonymously in memory of Jean Cunningham, who loved to visit the city's 16-acre oceanside park with her grandchildren.

"She loved it so much and her grandchildren loved it so much that this is the way they wanted to remember her," Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director Bruce Doig said.

In addition to the $250,000, the donors have purchased two viewfinder machines to be located at Woodbury Point at Lynch Park. A plaque will mark the location as the Jean Cunningham Lookout at Woodbury Point.

Doig said it has yet to be determined how the city will spend the $250,000, which is the largest donation the parks and recreation department has received, he added. He said some of the money will most likely be used to pay for improvements to the outside of the Carriage House, the park's function hall.

Doig said the Carriage House needs repairs to the side of the building overlooking the water. Some of the money could also be used to make repairs to the memorial benches in the park.

"This is by far the largest donation we've ever received so we want to spend it wisely," Doig said.

City officials were meeting with the donor family at Lynch Park, standing in the section of the park known as "the point," when assistant recreation director Jon Paddol came up with the idea of the viewfinders, according to Doig.

"It's the perfect location," he said. "It's right at the end of the peninsula. You look out at Marblehead and the islands. Now people will get a close-up view."

Doig said the city hopes to install the viewfinders by September.

