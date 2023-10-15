Bevan French: Wigan's Super League Grand Final win sweeter after 2020 loss

Wigan won the Super League title for the first time since 2018 after adding victory in the Grand Final to their League Leaders' Shield

Bevan French says Wigan's Grand Final victory over Catalans Dragons was "so much sweeter" after losing Super League's showpiece match in 2020.

The Warriors were beaten 8-4 by rivals St Helens three years ago, but saw off Catalans 10-2 on Saturday to win their sixth Super League title.

"As bad as it was, I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason," French told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"In a way that tough Grand Final loss made me."

The 27-year-old back added: "That tough year, the following year with the injury and off-field crisis, and all the stuff like that has made me and got me to this point now.

"It makes it so much sweeter."

French returned to action in March 2022 after almost 10 months of action with a hamstring injury, but went on to score 31 tries in Super League last year - including a record seven against Hull FC in May.

The Australian was named as 2023's Man of Steel, producing 17 tries and 30 assists in the league this season following his switch from the wing to stand-off via a stint at full-back.

He was largely kept quiet by the Catalans defence in a tight game at Old Trafford, although he was denied a second-half try when a forward pass was called by referee Liam Moore.

However, Liam Marshall's score and a Harry Smith penalty were enough for Warriors to add the Super League trophy to their League Leaders' Shield.

"We knew it was going to be a tough, grinding game and maybe we shied away from playing a bit of rugby," French added.

"But once we sort of put the chains off and started to throw the ball around a bit, that's when we got a bit of joy.

"You want to grind teams out but you have to play to your strengths."

Tomkins 'a true competitor'

Meanwhile, Wigan captain Liam Farrell paid tribute to Catalans full-back Sam Tomkins following the final whistle.

The Grand Final was the 34-year-old's last match before retiring following a stellar career which included a stint in the NRL and skippering England.

Tomkins won three Grand Finals with Wigan - alongside Farrell - and had hoped to help the French side to a maiden Super League crown.

"The first thing I did was go over to give Sam a hug because I know how much of a competitor he is," Farrell told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He has been one of the best players Super League has ever had, without a doubt. He deserved to go out on the biggest stage, and he has done.

"He showed what a true competitor he is."

Farrell now has a personal tally of five Grand Final victories from eight appearances in the showpiece with the Warriors.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," the 33-year-old said. "I'm very grateful to be able to lead these other 16 blokes out.

"We trusted each other, we backed our defence and we showed some class to get the try and over the line. Once we did that we knew we had the mentality in defence to win the game."