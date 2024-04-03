Bevan French: Wigan Warriors stand-off signs four-year contract

Wigan Warriors Australian stand-off Bevan French has signed a new deal at the Super League club until 2028.

He was named Man of Steel last season after helping Wigan to the title, ending St Helens' recent dominance.

The 28-year-old has been named in the Super League Dream Team three times.

"We get the privilege of watching one of the most talented players of his generation entertain us for four more years," Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski said.

Radlinski added to the club website that the deal "pretty much secures the rest of his career at Wigan".

French was a pivotal member of the team which won the Challenge Cup in 2022, Super League last season and then became world champions by beating Penrith Panthers last month.

"I've always said since I first arrived here that I've evolved as a person and as a player, and I've learned so much from the coaching staff and the other players around me," French said.

"With the talk of where the club is at now and where it's going, it's exciting and you want to strive for a lot of success. It wasn't a hard decision to make."