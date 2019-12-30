Between the Hashtags: Pats blow it against the Dolphins, Packers earn a bye in dramatic fashion, and Jameis Winston ends the season in perfect fashion.
The best social media reactions from week 17 in the NFL. Including the Dolphins huge upset of the Patriots, forcing the Pats to play on Wild Card Weekend. The Packers last second win over Detroit to earn a first-round bye. Jameis Winston throws a game-ending pick 6, becoming the first player ever with 30 TD and 30 INT in same season.
Scroll to continue with content