Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award: 2020 finalists, information

The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award recognizes NASCAR fans who volunteer for children’s causes in their racing communities.

There is a two-part nomination process for those eligible. According to The NASCAR Foundation, each applicant must demonstrate that he/she has made a significant impact on the lives of children through volunteerism or charitable work during the last five years and is an avid NASCAR fan. Four finalists have been chosen for the 2020 award, each profiled below.

RELATED: 2020 official BJFHA rules | Four 2020 finalists revealed

A winner is ultimately determined by a fan vote, which launched Sunday during FOX Sports’ “Race Hub” and will run through Nov. 4. Results will then be announced during a livestream event Nov. 5 on NASCAR.com.

The NASCAR Foundation will donate $100,000 to the charity represented by the award winner and $25,000 to each of the other three finalists‘ charities.

Last year, Joe Vaughn received the ninth annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award during the NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Vaughn is a longtime volunteer and leader with the South Carolina-based Project HOPE Foundation that serves the autism community. Read more about Vaughn’s award-winning night here.

Here are links to bios on each 2020 finalist:

Larry Jordan | Dacula, Georgia | Angel Flight Soars, Inc.



Learn more about Jordan: Video | Feature

2020 Bjfha Larry More

Charlene Greer | Ormond Beach, Florida | Boys and Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler

Learn more about Greer: Video | Feature

2020 Bjfha Charlene More

Daryl Farler | Franklin, Tennessee | Amputee Blade Runners

Learn more about Farler: Video | Feature

2020 Bjfha Daryl More

Rich Langley | Virginia Beach, Virginia | Roc Solid Foundation of North Carolina

Learn more about Langley: Video | Feature

2020 Bjfha Rich More

For more information on the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, visit The NASCAR Foundation’s website.