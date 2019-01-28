Betts among players who won't visit White House with Red Sox

Mookie Betts is among the Boston Red Sox players who will not make the trip to the White House.

MLB World Series champions the Red Sox are set to meet United States president Donald Trump in the traditional ceremony in Washington.

The Red Sox were originally scheduled to fly to Washington from their spring training base in Fort Myers on February 15, two days after pitchers and catchers are set to report to camp.

But due to the government shutdown, the trip has been postponed to May 9.

However, American League MVP and Red Sox star Betts will not be attending.

"I won't be going there," Betts told the Boston Globe. "I decided not to."

Additionally, Rafael Devers said he will not attend and Eduardo Rodriguez indicated it was "unlikely."

Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez also are considering skipping the event, according to reports.

It is unclear whether Red Sox manager Alex Cora will join the team. He recently expressed concern about the US administration's policies toward Puerto Rico and indicated he might not make the trip.