Bettors think Florida football-Vanderbilt will be a low scoring game. Are they right?

Bettors around the country aren't expecting the scoreboard to light up when Florida football hosts Vanderbilt for Homecoming on Saturday (4 p.m., SEC Network).

According to Betonline, Saturday's Florida Gators-Vandy game is the highest wagered under this week, with 80 percent betting the two teams will combine for less than 52 points.

There are reasons for the public perception, the first centering on UF's offensive struggles. Florida is averaging an SEC-low 25 points per game and has averaged just 18 points per game over its last two contests. That has led to questions about whether Florida coach Billy Napier should relinquish his play-calling duties, though Napier indicated he intends to call the plays at least until the end of the 2023 season.

Another issue for both offenses is injuries, as Florida could be without leading rusher Trevor Etienne and left tackle Austin Barber, who are both questionable for the contest. Vanderbilt could be without starting quarterback A.J. Swann, who is questionable with an elbow injury.

Still not everyone is convinced that under 52 points is the right play on Saturday at The Swamp.

Surprised by this given:

1. Vandy turnover issues could lead to more total points

2 . Even given that, Vandy has scored at least 20 in every game so far https://t.co/KuqwoNOzs0 — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) October 6, 2023

UF's defense is coming off its worst performance of the season (33 points, 329 rushing yards allowed vs. Kentucky) and could be without starting safety Miguel Mitchell. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, ranks last in the SEC in scoring defense (33.3 ppg), 13th in rushing defense (147.8 ypg allowed) and 12th in passing defense (261.0 ypg allowed).

So, there are reasons to think that both Florida and Vanderbilt will move the ball on Saturday. Whether that will lead to more than a combined 52 points remains the big question.

