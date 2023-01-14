Bettors loved Christian McCaffrey props, and top 3 most popular bets hit quickly

Bettors for the San Francisco 49ers' playoff opener knew they liked Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey made sure those bettors didn't have to worry long.

In terms of bets, the three most popular props at BetMGM for the 49ers' wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks were all related to McCaffrey:

McCaffrey to score anytime touchdown (-130) McCaffrey to score 1st touchdown (+400) McCaffrey over 73.5 rushing yards (-110)

Get out those green checkmarks. McCaffrey hit two of them before halftime and had the third one all but wrapped up after his first run.

McCaffrey hit the anytime touchdown and first touchdown bets on the 49ers' second drive. Brock Purdy scrambled a bit, and McCaffrey was wide open in front of him. He caught it and walked in for a 3-yard touchdown, cashing a lot of tickets for bettors.

Before that, McCaffrey made the rushing yardage over prop nearly a sure thing with one run. He oddly didn't get any carries on San Francisco's first drive, but to start the second drive the 49ers called his number. It's rare to see a running back cruise downfield this far without being touched, but a huge hole opened up and McCaffrey ended up with 68 yards.

Bettors needed only 6 more rushing yards after that.

It actually took McCaffrey a while to hit the over of 73.5. He had five carries for 72 yards in the first half. He went over that total on the first drive of the third quarter, not that bettors were worried.

It seemed obvious to bet on McCaffrey to have a big game on Saturday. Many bettors took the obvious play, and were rewarded for it.