Bettors make history with record-setting Kentucky Derby wagering amounts

Trainer Eric Reed plants a kiss on the nose of Rich Strike the morning after the 80-1 longshot won the Kentucky Derby. backside at Churchill Downs. May 8, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday not only saw a history-making upset after Rich Strike's win, but new betting records were also set during the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs announced that wagering from all sources was the highest all-time for the Kentucky Derby race, the Kentucky Derby Day program and the Kentucky Derby Week races.

Moreover, 147,294 people attended this year's Derby.

Wagering on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $273.8 million, a 17% increase over 2021's total and a 9% increase over the prior record of $250.9 million set in 2019.

Wagering on the Kentucky Derby race totaled $179 million, an increase of 15% from 2021 and an 8% increase from the previous record of $166.5 million set in 2019.

Saturday's totals includes $8.3 million dollars wagered in Japan.

"We are deeply grateful to all of the fans of the Kentucky Derby around the world who once again made this an amazing and memorable experience,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs, said in a statement.

“We expect the Kentucky Derby week adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to reflect another record with $7 to $9 million of growth over the prior record in 2019."

All-sources handle for Derby week rose to a new record of $391.8 million, an increase of 25% from 2021 and up 14% from the previous record of $343 million set in 2019.

TwinSpires, the official betting partner of the Kentucky Derby, reported $67.4 million in wagering on Churchill Downs races for the Kentucky Derby day program, an increase of 8% over the previous record in 2021.

TwinSpires' handle on the Kentucky Derby race was $44 million, up 8% over last year’s record.

Rich Strike, who replaced Ethereal Road after a late scratch, overcame the second longest odds ever for a Derby winner at 80-1 to win the Run for the Roses. Epicenter and Zandon took second and third place, respectively.

It was the first ever Kentucky Derby win for trainer Eric Reed and jockey Sonny Leon.

Rich Strike, right, with jockey Sonny Leon aboard, wins the Kentucky Derby. May 7, 2022

Here's a full listing of 2022 Kentucky Derby payouts

Rich Strike (Based on a $2 bet)

Win: $163.60

Place: $74.20

Show: $29.40

Epicenter (Based on a $2 bet)

Place: $7.40

Show: $5.20

Zandon (Based on a $2 bet)

Show: $5.60

Payouts on the finishing combos

Exacta: 21-3, $4,101.20 (Based on a $2 bet)

Trifecta: 21-3-10, $14,870.70 (Based on a $1 bet)

Superfecta: 21-3-10-13, $321,500.10 (Based on a $1 bet)

Top 5 Kentucky Derby winners payouts

Winner: $1,860,000

2nd: $600,000

3rd: $300,000

4th: $150,000

5th: $90,000

The rest of Satuday's payouts based on wager type

$0.50 Trifecta (21-3-10): $7,435.35

$0.50 Pick 3 (3-10-21): $1,612.20

$0.50 Pick 4 (9/3,8/10/13): $25,834.75

$0.50 Pick 5 (5-9-3, 8-10-21): $247,215.65

$1.00 Double (10-21): $1,364.90

$1.00 Super High Five (21-3-10-13-1): $741.018.90

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (5, 7-5-9-3, 8-10-21): $161,630.86

