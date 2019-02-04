'Bettor X' lost nearly $3.8 million after Rams Super Bowl loss

Bettor X lost $3.8 million betting on the Rams on Sunday in the Super Bowl. (Getty Images)

All hot streaks come to an end at some point.

Bettor X — the unnamed bettor who has drawn fame in recent years after a remarkable run where he won more than $25 million after successfully betting on both the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Eagles to win championships last year — found that out Sunday night.

The bettor, who has asked to remain anonymous, started betting on the Super Bowl at multiple sportsbooks in Las Vegas on Thursday. First, he placed approximately $2 million on a money-line bet on the Los Angeles Rams at MGM Resorts. The next day, he placed $1.5 million more at William Hill, and then added $300,000 more at South Point.

All three bets were made on the money line of +120, meaning a $100 bet would return $120. The New England Patriots closed at a consensus 2.5-point favorite over the Rams in the big game, and the over/under was set at 56.5 points.

In total, Bettor X had more than $3.8 million on the Rams to win, which would have won him $4.56 million.

The Patriots, however, beat the Rams 13-3 on Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

So, just like that, Bettor X’s run was over.

And even though losing $3.8 million seems like a huge loss, Bettor X is still up more than $20 million on his run. This minor loss likely won’t slow him down — at least not yet.

Winning big after betting that Rams would score just 3 points

While it wasn’t Bettor X’s night, one gambler certainly walked away happy after the Super Bowl.

According to Mitch Moss, one bettor placed a $250 bet that the Rams would score just three points at 400/1 odds.

So, they walked away with $100,000.

Per Timmy Fitz at the South Point: one bettor put $250 on the Rams to score exactly 3 points at 400/1. @VSiNLive. How's that for a cool $100K? — Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) February 4, 2019





Talk about a nice payday.

Though could you imagine how this bettor would have felt if Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein’s field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter would have gone in?

