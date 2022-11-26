Bettor wins $180,000 on South Carolina's 31-30 upset of No. 8 Clemson

A bettor’s confidence in South Carolina and Spencer Rattler paid off on Saturday.

Someone at BetMGM wagered $40,000 on the Gamecocks to win outright at No. 8 Clemson. South Carolina was a 14.5-point underdog and +450 on the money line to win. And since South Carolina came through with a 31-30 win over the Tigers, the bettor walked away with a $180,000 profit on the bet.

Not bad at all, don’t you think?

South Carolina entered the game on the heels of a huge home win over Tennessee. The 63-38 win knocked the Volunteers out of College Football Playoff contention. And then South Carolina did the same thing to another orange-clad rival in the final week of the season.

Clemson turned the ball over three times and lost two fumbles on special teams. The first fumble happened on a trick play kickoff return after Phil Mafah took a handoff from Will Shipley. South Carolina scored four plays later to cut Clemson’s lead to two.

The second came with just over two minutes to go. South Carolina punted to the Tigers while clinging to a one-point lead and Antonio Williams fumbled the ball on the punt return. South Carolina recovered and simply ran out the clock for the win.

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei had a brutal game as he went 8-of-29 for 99 yards and a TD and an interception. Clemson rushed the ball 37 times for 237 yards, but the lack of a passing game was a serious problem for the Tigers.

While Uiagalelei improved in 2022, Clemson’s inability to be consistently explosive on offense is a big reason why the Tigers aren’t going to the playoff for a second consecutive season. Uiagalelei threw for 191 yards and a TD and an interception in the Tigers’ Nov. 5 loss to Notre Dame and topped 300 yards passing just once in 2022.

Rattler, meanwhile, was 25-of-39 passing for 360 yards and two TDs and ran for another. While Rattler threw an interception in the end zone and a pick-six in the first half, he was much better in the second half. Much to one bettor’s delight.