Bettor turns $5 NFL parlay into $84,565 with Bears win Monday night

Khalil Mack helped lead the Bears to their first win while securing a massive payday for one fortunate NFL bettor. (Getty)

Talk about a sweat.

One NFL bettor went into Monday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks with $84,565 at stake. The Bears win, and he or she cashes in. They lose, and he or she gets nothing.

Khalil Mack helps seal huge payday for bettor

Thankfully for our unnamed hero, Khalil Mack and the Bears defensive front gave the Seahawks fits en route to a 24-17 victory that sealed the massive payday from the William Hill sports book.

The bettor’s wager? $5.

Congrats to the one winner of our Nevada Pro Football 🏈 Progressive Jackpot of $84,565! That's a very nice payout of 16,913 for 1. The weekly Progressive Card is just $5 to play at any of our 108 Nevada Sports Books and on our Nevada Mobile Sports app. pic.twitter.com/poVBJ8hfez — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) September 18, 2018





Amukamara pick seals parlay payday

While Chicago looked like the better team all night, the game wasn’t in hand until late when Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara jumped a route in the fourth quarter to pick off Russell Wilson for the game-sealing touchdown.

What a moment for Amukamara and our parlay winner.

Winner picked all 15 NFL winners this weekend

The gambler correctly picked the winner of every game this weekend to win the progressive jackpot to earn the big payday.

Well, he or she picked every game correctly that actually had a winner. The Packers and Vikings could not decide a winner after 70 minutes of gameplay and ended in a 29-29 tie. ESPN’s Darren Rovell points out that a tie counts as a win in this particular contest. We’re not sure who was picked in that game.

The picks were made straight up. The winner did not have to pick against the spread. That sounds likely enough, right?

Well, that progressive jackpot didn’t get so large because picking a full slate of NFL games is simple. Try next week for fun, and see how close you can get.

