Bettor turns $25 into more than $90K via 12-team, 2-sport parlay

One BetMGM customer in Tennessee had a very eventful Sunday.

The bettor assembled a 12-team parlay across two sports, college basketball and hockey, and turned a mere $25 into a whopping $93,740.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The bettor relied mostly on favorites over the course of his parlay, but got things started with one bold underdog college basketball selection on the moneyline.

No. 8 Villanova was an 11.5-point favorite on the road against Butler, but this bettor was all over the Bulldogs. It wasn’t a point spread bet, either. The bettor included Butler at +550 on the moneyline and the Bulldogs came through in a 73-61 upset.

It’s bold enough to bet on that big of an underdog on the moneyline to begin with, but to have it as part of a 12-team parlay goes beyond bold.

The rest of the college basketball bets were on favorites and overs:

Memphis (-3.5) at Cincinnati

Navy (-4.5) vs. Loyola Maryland

Houston vs. South Florida over 131.5

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota over 137.5

Coppin State (-7.5) at Delaware State

Nevada vs. Utah State over 141.5

Out of those six, the only real sweat came in the Memphis vs. Cincinnati game. The Tigers were 3.5-point road favorites, and held a comfortable 71-59 lead with 3:16 to go. From there, though, the Bearcats would go on an 11-2 run, cutting the Memphis lead to 73-71 with 23 seconds remaining.

After the teams traded free throws, the margin remained two points — 76-74 — with just nine seconds to go. At that point, the bettor desperately needed Memphis to hit its free throws. Both DeAndre Williams and Boogie Ellis came through, sinking four straight to seal a 80-74 victory and cover the spread.

Elsewhere, Navy covered 4.5 points in a 66-58 victory over Loyola (Maryland) and Coppin State blew out Delaware State 94-74 to cover the 7.5-point spread.

The three over bets hit comfortably. Houston and South Florida went over the total by 18.5 points (Houston won 98-52), North Dakota State and South Dakota covered by 28.5 points (NDSU won 89-77) and Utah State beat Nevada 87-66 to easily go over the total 141.5.

Two late free throws from Memphis guard Boogie Ellis helped keep a 12-team parlay alive for one BetMGM customer. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

5 NHL moneyline bets seal the deal

To complete such an improbable parlay, this bettor went with five NHL favorites all on the moneyline:

Boston Bruins (-160) at New York Rangers

Washington Capitals (-145) at New Jersey Devils

Philadelphia Flyers (-175) at Buffalo Sabres

Nashville Predators (-130) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Chicago Blackhawks (-190) vs. Detroit Red Wings

All but one of the above games was decided by a multiple goal margin. The Bruins beat the Rangers 4-1. The Flyers beat the Sabres 3-0. The Predators beat the Blue Jackets 3-1. The Blackhawks destroyed the Red Wings 7-2.

The Capitals welcomed back top goalie Ilya Samsonov following a COVID-19-related absence, and he came through with 19 saves in a 3-2 win. Alexander Ovechkin broke a 2-2 tie with what proved to be the game-winning goal at the 13:37 mark of the second period. Samsonov and the Washington defense held on the rest of the way to notch their sixth win in their last eight contests.

And more importantly, it helped this bettor cash a massive parlay.

