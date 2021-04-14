Bettor turns $2 into $38K with Masters parlay

Will Gray
·5 min read
Check your pockets. There's a good chance you've got a couple of bucks in there that you didn't know about. Not enough to buy a coffee at Starbucks, but enough to land a five-figure payday if you study up on the PGA Tour head-to-head matchup markets.

That's what one bettor at PointsBet Sportsbook did over the weekend, using a $2 stake to fund a 12-leg matchup parlay during the third round of the Masters. The single-round bets meant only Saturday's score mattered, but the parlay required all 12 legs to hit. And hit they did, turning $2 into a $38,525 payday.

The bets included backing eventual champ Hideki Matsuyama and fading Justin Thomas, one of the favorites to win heading into the second round. The bettor also caught a few breaks along the way, as one often does when cashing a 12-teamer. Here's a breakdown of how each leg fared Saturday at Augusta National:

Ian Poulter (+145) over Paul Casey: This might have been the biggest sweat of the whole day. Poulter skates by with a 72, mixing four birdies with four bogeys, to clip Casey (73) by a shot. The matchup was decided on the 18th hole, where Casey fanned his approach from the fairway and missed a 6-footer for par. Poulter hit his tee shot into the trees on 18 and was well left of the green with his approach but holed a 12-footer for a scrambling par.

Phil Mickelson (+125) over Billy Horschel: This pairing was remembered more for Horschel's shoe-less slide down the bank on No. 13. But Mickelson shot a 69 that featured just one bogey, while Horschel didn't make a first-nine birdie and shot a 73.

Francesco Molinari (+118) over Jason Kokrak: The bettor picked the right day to back Molinari, as the former Open champ stumbled to an 81 in the final round. But Saturday he shot a 3-under 69 that was two better than Kokrak's 71.

Matt Wallace (+125) over Louis Oosthuizen: Wallace was one shot down to Oosthuizen as the pair hit Amen Corner, but he turned it on late with birdies on 13, 14 and 17. Even after making a bogey at the last, his 1-under 71 was one better than Oosthuizen's 72.

Charl Schwartzel (+145) over Harris English: Schwartzel was three clear after the opening hole, as he made birdie and English opened with a double. English made it interesting down the stretch with three straight birdies on 15-17, but Schwartzel still edged him by a shot (72 to 73).

Scottie Scheffler (+108) over Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton was out of sorts from the start, bogeying three of his first four holes and four of his first seven. Scheffler went out in 1 under and shot 71 despite a closing bogey, beating the Englishman by three shots.

Kevin Na (+112) over Gary Woodland: This one was easy. Na birdied two of his first three holes and never looked back, shooting a 2-under 70 to beat Woodland on a day when he made six bogeys and signed for a 75.

Bubba Watson (+112) over Abraham Ancer: This is one of two matchups the bettor won when the player he backed shot over par. Watson was in good shape until hitting his greenside pitch shot into the water on 15. That led to a double, and he added a three-putt bogey on the next hole before signing for a 1-over 73. But that was still good enough to beat his playing partner by two shots, as Ancer played his first 12 holes in 4 over without making a single birdie.

Shane Lowry (+130) over Tommy Fleetwood: The Irishman edged the Englishman. Lowry didn't have a stellar round, mixing three birdies and three bogeys for a 72, but Fleetwood made a double on No. 7 and added bogeys on 14 and 15 to settle for a 1-over 73.

Corey Conners (+140) over Collin Morikawa: It's always good to back a guy that makes an ace. Conners did just that Saturday, knocking in his tee shot on the difficult sixth for a hole-in-one. It was the highlight of a 68 that beat Morikawa by seven shots on a day when the reigning PGA champ played his first 11 holes in 4 over.

Hideki Matsuyama (+130) over Xander Schauffele: After shooting the only bogey-free round of the week and turning in the low score of the day, Matsuyama and his sporty 65 would have won a matchup against any player in the field. This one happened to be against Schauffele, who turned in a 68 that included an eagle on No. 15, but was no match for the eventual champ.

Tony Finau (+145) over Justin Thomas: This might have been the most dramatic leg of the entire parlay. Thomas had worked his way into the mix for the tournament and seemed likely to beat Finau before a weather delay halted play. When play resumed, JT simply wasn't the same. A watery triple on No. 13 was followed by a bogey on 14, and Thomas shot a 75. Finau didn't exactly have a stellar day, making just two birdies all day, but his 73 was good enough.

